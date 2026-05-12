'I don't know how... some of us can last,' businesses along Marksheffel Rd say, construction is hurting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Businesses in a shopping center near the Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road construction projects in Colorado Springs say the ongoing work is driving customers away, and some owners are not sure how much longer they can hold on.



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Owners across the shopping center, from boutique clothing to sushi to cookies, all report the same problem: sales are way down.

"I don't know how much longer some of us can last," said Urbane Collective Owner Molly Fish, who said her store has taken a significant hit.

"Our sales are down 40 percent," said Fish.

At Umi Sushi, manager Ran Kim said the numbers tell a clear story when compared to the business's other location.

"Comparing to last year, it has dropped 10-15 percent per month," said Kim. "I was thinking, maybe it wasn't construction. But at the same time, our other restaurant in Denver is doing great. Our sales are up 30-50%."

Kim said Umi Sushi has raised prices for its all-you-can-eat sushi deal at the Colorado Springs location.

Sasquatch Cookies owner Malek Deeb said his cookie business is booming at his other Springs locations, but the shopping center store is struggling.

"We're down 50-60 thousand dollars this year in revenue alone," Deeb said.

When asked about his other two businesses, Deeb confirmed they are performing well.

"We've only increased in sales," Deeb said.

Sasquatch Cookies has expanded its delivery radius in response to the drop in foot traffic.

For Fish, Urbane Collective is her only store, and the construction has her weighing her options.

"People will just bypass us," Fish said. "I've thought about moving downtown because it feels more supportive."

The businesses are not waiting around for conditions to improve. Owners are organizing a block party next month to draw customers back to the area.

The city of Colorado Springs said the Dublin Boulevard Improvement Project is still tracking ahead of schedule.

"At this time, the Dublin Boulevard Improvement Project is still tracking ahead of its original schedule," a city spokesperson said. "The project team previously announced that our full closure strategy has led to a portion of Dublin Boulevard opening more than four months ahead of schedule. The overall project remains on pace for completion ahead of its original fall 2026 timeline."

The city said current work is focused on the final phases near the Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road intersection.

"Drivers should continue to expect periodic lane closures, traffic shifts and changing traffic patterns in the area as crews complete roadway, utility and final paving operations," the city said. "All business access points are open to inbound traffic. A new traffic signal at Dublin Boulevard and Issaquah Drive will improve business access and enhance safety. The signal is expected to be operational in June."

The city acknowledged the impact construction can have on nearby businesses.

"The City recognizes that major infrastructure projects can create short-term challenges related to access, visibility and traffic patterns, even while the long-term goal is improving safety, mobility and connectivity in the corridor," the city said. "Throughout construction, the project team has worked to maintain business access and communicate traffic pattern changes in advance through in-person visits, signage, text alerts, project hotlines and the project webpages."

The city said it has made a construction engagement representative available to work directly with businesses, answer questions, and help address access or communication concerns. Business owners have also been encouraged to connect with the city's Small Business Development Administrator for available resources and support programs at ColoradoSprings.gov/SmallBiz.

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