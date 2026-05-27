How city council approved zoning ordinance could improve childcare options citywide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many families in Eastern Colorado Springs say finding affordable, nearby childcare is a serious struggle.

"It's very expensive, that's why I became a stay-at-home parent," said one resident.

"We don't pay for childcare. Some places wanted like $1,200 a month," said another.

A lot of people are struggling to find childcare options in eastern Colorado Springs. The Center for American Progress' Map of Childcare Deserts nationwide highlights the troubled areas for the Olympic City.

Places like Banning Lewis Ranch fall squarely within those troubled zones, according to SheryLynn Boyles, CEO of Joint Initiatives.

"The vast majority of families in the East Side are living in childcare deserts," said Boyles. "Parents with young children know that, because they are on waitlists, they have to drive long distances, and it has rolling impacts on our community."

To find adequate childcare, many families have to hit the road.

"Childcare is important infrastructure for a city's functioning," said Boyles.

Boyles says the new ordinance would allow more childcare facilities to open up close to communities in need.

"We regularly contact businesses or people who are trying to start childcare centers, and there's enormous amounts of red tape," said Boyles. "The red tape is at different levels, but the zoning is the first red tape you have to get through."

Boyles says zoning is really the tip of the iceberg. Regulations on how childcare facilities are built continue to prevent them from opening.

___

KOAA News5

Contact Noah Caplan Have a story on the East Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 East Side reporter, Noah Caplan. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Stetson Hills Ridgeview HOA sends spring lawn maintenance reminders Some homeowners in Colorado Springs' Stetson Hills Ridgeview neighborhood received letters from their homeowners association asking them to better maintain their lawns. Stetson Hills Ridgeview HOA sends spring lawn maintenance reminders

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.