Hail storm pelts Banning Lewis Ranch area of Colorado Springs, residents assess damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents in the Banning Lewis Ranch area of eastern Colorado Springs are inspecting their vehicles and homes after a hail storm moved through the area Tuesday.

People in the neighborhood said the storm lasted less than half an hour, but once it started, their instincts were to get their cars covered and get indoors.

I was inside my parked car in Village Green Park off North Carefree Circle when the storm hit.

"It started sounding like people were punching my car, like… BOOM BOOM BOOM," said one resident.

While taking cover, Laura Wilharm was playing fetch at a neighborhood dog park.

"This is exactly what we were doing, we made it home in about five minutes, maybe?" said Wilharm. "I had no idea we were gonna have that much hail. The first thing I thought of was, I'm sure glad we got our car in the garage."

Some community members, including Wilharm, were also watching their roofs.

"I saw these massive hail balls hitting our roof and our solar panels, which reminds me, I better check that," said Wilharm.

Clara Makowsky was working in her yard when the storm hit.

"This was definitely one of the worst hail storms we've had," said Makowsky.

Makowsky said she and her dad built a chicken coop together, and it held up through the storm.

"We have chickens, so we were out feeding the chickens," said Makowsky. "It's made it through all of the major hail storms."

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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

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