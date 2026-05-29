Four beavers relocated from Cottonwood Creek dam, dam's removal put on hold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise has paused a planned beaver dam removal at Cottonwood Creek Park on the city's east side to assess whether leaving the dam in place could create flooding risks or affect channel stability.

The dam is located between Rangewood Drive and North Union Boulevard.

The Stormwater Enterprise initiated the removal after receiving a resident concern in April 2026, scheduling it as part of routine channel maintenance operations.

The city's third-party vendor relocated four beavers, two adults and two yearlings, to the mountains before residents expressed concern about the relocation.

Erin Powers, Stormwater Enterprise Manager, said the city is weighing competing priorities.

"The City of Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise is committed to balancing environmental stewardship with public safety and infrastructure needs," said Powers. "After further review, we understand why nearby residents are concerned about the potential impact to wildlife habitat. Out of an abundance of caution, maintenance activities have been paused while staff assess whether leaving the dam in place could create additional flooding risks for nearby properties or affect channel stability. Our goal is to preserve habitat whenever possible, provided it does not create public safety concerns or increase flood risk. We appreciate the community's engagement and patience as this review continues."

Neighbors and regular visitors to the area were not pleased when they heard about the removal.

Jon Mendenhall and his wife recently moved to a home less than 100 feet from the dam.

"The fact that this deck looks over birds and trees and a little creek was attractive," said Mendenhall.

He said he was disappointed to learn the city had started removing the dam.

"We thought the dam was great, and of course, it added some water for the ducks," said Mendenhall. "It was disappointing, we only saw the beaver once. The pond gives us a chance to look at ducks."

Mendenhall noted the area draws a variety of visitors.

"There's some birdwatchers that come down here with cameras and their binoculars. Other people have their phones to take pictures," said Mendenhall.

Signs of beaver activity were visible throughout the area, with trees showing the distinctive marks of beaver bites.

Jason Dillon, who rides his bicycle past the dam every day with his mini Schnauzer, Zuzu, described the scene.

"It looked like someone put a pencil sharpener through all of this," said Dillon. "I'm just curious why they are disrupting their home."

Residents who reached out raised concerns that even relocating the beavers could be harmful to the animals. Environmental research from Oregon and Wyoming suggests that relocation of beavers, due to factors like predation, can lead to high mortality rates.

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