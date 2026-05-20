Ellicott 4th graders learn responsibility, teamwork caring for trout all school year

ELLICOTT, Colo. (KOAA) — Ellicott Elementary students in Ms. Alexander's 4th grade class released 137 baby trout into Wolf Lake, capping off a school year spent learning to care for the fish through Pikes Peak Trout Unlimited's "Trout in the Classroom."

The students received the trout at the beginning of the school year. Throughout the year, they monitored pH levels and nutrient contents in the water to keep the fish alive and healthy.

"We've been managing their growth, and keeping the water clean for them to live in," said student Eli Chacon.

"It's a real good learning experience, it's good to learn about beautiful creatures like these," said student Ellie Bullock.

Teacher Pam Alexander said the fish did more than teach science — they boosted attendance.

"They were coming to school because they wanted to be here and they wanted to participate," Alexander said.

Alexander said the program gave her students access to opportunities typically reserved for larger school districts.

"Our kids are at a disadvantage because they're not in a large school district here in town. To have Trout Unlimited and Trout in the Classroom support us, they get an opportunity that other kids in the big school districts are getting," Alexander said.

On release day at Wolf Lake, students said goodbye to the fish they had spent months raising.

"It's very cool releasing them into the water," Jackson Marshall said. "It is kinda sad we have to release them and see them go away, but it was really fun taking care of these trout."

The class outpaced the high schoolers in total fish released. Students said they had hoped to reach the 90s.

"We thought it would be good to be in the 90s," said student Aurie Edwards.

"We worked really hard for this, and it's helped us learn about each other more," said student Giovanni Simmons.

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