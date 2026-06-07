Dublin Blvd's week-long closure has some stores worried they won't make it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A week-long closure of Dublin Boulevard has business owners at the Shoppes at Indigo Ranch worried they may not survive it.

The city announced the closure to expedite reconstruction of the roadway. City Councilman Ronald Rainey, District 6, said the shutdown is designed to compress the timeline.

"We are going to shut down part of this area so we can complete this project in five days, you heard me, five days," Rainey said.

But for business owners who have already been weathering months of construction-related disruption, the announcement offered little comfort.

"A lot of us here are hanging on to keep our lights on," Urbane Collective owner Molly Fish said. "Let's just say, I don't have enough money to pay my rent for next month."

On Saturday, businesses organized a block party at the shopping center in an effort to draw customers and attention to their situation. Councilman Rainey was there supporting these storefronts. Opulent Group Owner Troy MacDonald said he understands what is at stake.

"The people that own these businesses live here just like we do," MacDonald said. "And I know they're struggling."

Adrian Colin of Zapata said the numbers tell the story.

"I can tell you the numbers, and the numbers are very down," Colin said.

"Foot traffic from customers has been incredibly diminished," MacDonald said.

Some owners are also skeptical that the closure will last only five days. Fish said she is not convinced the project will wrap up as quickly as the city promises.

"I see it being closed at least two weeks. They say with that, the road is supposed to be complete. I don't know until I see it," Fish said.

Business owners also claim the city previously told them the project would be finished by now.

Colorado Springs Infrastructure and Development Deputy Chief of Staff, Travis Easton, pushed back on that characterization.

"This project is 4 months ahead of schedule," Easton said. "We practically go out and go door to door with these business owners. I don't know, it would've been accurate to say we would've been done by now."

The city confirmed the project is currently ahead of schedule.

For those looking to visit the Shoppes at Indigo Ranch during the closure, two alternate routes are available.



Drivers heading eastbound on Dublin Boulevard can turn left on Issaquah — the shopping center will be the first right turn.

Drivers heading southbound on Marksheffel Road can take the last right turn before the Dublin intersection.

Drivers should not be deterred by traffic cones, as a right turn into the shopping center is still accessible.

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