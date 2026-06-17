Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A property owner says she is searching for answers after her Stetson Hills rental home was left with more than $100,000 in damage following the eviction of tenants who received subsidized rent through the Colorado Springs Housing Authority (CSHA).

Fadia Tawfik says her most recent tenants received subsidized rent through the CSHA. When she attempted to evict them for lease violations, she says this is what was left behind.

"This is the kitchen. They left the water running for multiple days, so it flooded," said Tawfik. "All four toilets in the house were left this way. This is where they tried to set fire. The fire expanded here and here.... This is destruction, and vandalism."

Garbage was left throughout the home. Appliances, flooring and walls were left in disrepair.

"Huge damage like this is actually a very expensive job," said Tawfik.

A contractor's assessment of repairs exceeded $100,000.

CSHA Executive Director Artie Lehl confirmed the agency is aware of the situation, but does not have the funds to assist the landlord.

"This member of our program did do a significant amount of damage to this property," said Lehl. "Unfortunately, we've had situations like this happen to homes we rent, so I feel the pain of this landlord."

Tawfik did not file a police report. She says law enforcement determined it was a civil matter, which Lehl confirmed.

"There was a contractual agreement between the landlord and the tenant. Because it was contractual, it's a contract violation, not a criminal act of vandalism," said Lehl.

Lehl vowed to contact Tawfik directly. With no funds available to cover the six-figure repairs, Tawfik's options are to file an insurance claim, or pursue the tenant directly.

"The tenant could, as part of her being a part of the program, be forced to set up a repayment plan," said Lehl.

Tawfik says her insurance claim was denied.

"I don't have the money for this," said Tawfik.

CSHA told me criminal background checks are part of the vetting process for the authority's housing program. The tenant at this home had no prior record.

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