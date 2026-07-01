Colorado Springs Fire Department warning against firework activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fireworks remain strictly prohibited within Colorado Springs city limits as the United States prepares to mark its 250th birthday.

With several active wildfires burning throughout Colorado, CSFD is repeating a message it has delivered for years, leave fireworks displays to the professionals.

"Let the professionals do it," said Lt. Preston Frey with CSFD. "When we have a fireworks display, we oftentimes have a fire company or a mitigation company."

Frey pointed to last year, when a house became a total loss in Colorado Springs as the country marked its 249th birthday.

"It wasn't even the family who was lighting it, it was the neighbor's house," said Lt. Frey.

Frey is among the firefighters who will be on duty next Saturday while most people have the day off to celebrate. He warned that illegal fireworks activity creates a broader public safety burden.

"It's gonna burden the 9-1-1 system if people have to call and report illegal firework activities," said Lt. Frey.

For those looking to celebrate, professional displays like the annual show at Banning Lewis's Vista Park, are approved and ready to welcome crowds. Cassie Bachman, events manager at Banning Lewis Ranch, said the event draws significant attendance.

"Last two years, we've had over 10,000 people show up," said Bachman.

Bachman said the display requires approval from city planning and the fire department, and the venue's location and setup reduce risk.

"We're not in a heavily wooded area. We have several CSFD officers present during the event," said Bachman.

___

KOAA News5

Contact Noah Caplan Have a story on the East Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 East Side reporter, Noah Caplan. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place We are bringing you the latest from Colorado City on the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Southern Colorado. The fire now spans over 28,000 acres and all evacuations remain in place. Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.