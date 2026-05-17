CEO Squeeze! Freedom Elementary student teaching classmates about money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Freedom Elementary School 5th grader has turned a lemonade stand into a full business — and is now teaching his classmates about financial literacy.

Michael Giovanni "Gio" Bishop-Falu founded CEO Squeeze and recently brought his "youth money tour" to his school, using glow sticks to walk classmates through the basics of spending, saving, investing, and giving.

"We're teaching them about spending. Save would be 20%, then invest money, which means grow money over time, and give is just helping others," Gio said.

The lessons are ones Gio has applied in his own life.

"I've always learned my money is just a tool. I like to invest it and watch it grow or save it," Gio said.

He said those habits have already paid off tangibly.

"There were these football cleats I really wanted. My mom said, why don't you invest them. So my money kept growing and growing and growing," Gio said.

His mother, Jeanette Falu-Bishop, said the business started with a small investment from the family.

"He told me he wanted to start a business, so I gave him 50, and my husband gave him 50, and from there he got a domain name and started CEO Squeeze," Jeannette said.

"It's incredible to have this knowledge as a nine-year-old, ten-year-old, 11-year-old," Jeannette said.

Despite founding CEO Squeeze, Gio said he has not given up on other ambitions.

"I do… but my other dream is to be a professional football player," Gio said, when asked if he wants to be a CEO when he grows up.

Gio said the support around him keeps him going.

"I get my confidence from my dad, my mentor, my mom, really everyone," Gio said.

CEO Squeeze meets twice a month during the school year. Gio said he is working to bring in more speakers to share their insights on money with students at Freedom Elementary.

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