Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs' Planning Commission has approved a rezoning plan that could dramatically reshape how the eastern edge of the city grows, opening the door to retail centers, apartments and townhomes across more than 1,100 acres of undeveloped land in Banning Lewis Ranch.

The commission voted earlier this month to approve concurrent applications covering two adjacent areas, Banning Lewis Ranch Village B2 and Village C, spanning roughly 511 acres and 658 acres, respectively.

The land sits between Dublin Boulevard to the north and Stetson Hills Boulevard to the south, east of Banning Lewis Parkway.

The approvals revise a master plan for the area that is nearly 40 years old, originally adopted in 1988 following the Banning Lewis Ranch annexation into the city. That original plan envisioned primarily high-density residential development.

The newly approved rezoning shifts the vision toward a medium-density, mixed-use concept that could include single-family homes, townhomes, apartments and commercial retail space.

If ultimately approved by Colorado Springs City Council, the project would effectively extend the city's developed footprint eastward toward Falcon and Peyton.

Derek Hann, who lives on a farm in Peyton, said he supports growth in the area, but only if affordability remains a priority.

"There's gonna be construction jobs in the area, there's gonna be more jobs in the area in general which is good for the economy, but they have to be able to live out here," said Hann.

Hann added that the development should be done for the right reasons.

"We move out here to live out on the farm," said Hann.

Dillon Gipson, a homeowner in the Falcon area, said he appreciates the distance his community currently has from the city, but is not opposed to new neighbors moving in.

"We get a little space from the Springs, but we are right near city limits and can drive anywhere easily," said Gipson.

Gipson said the area where he lives could use more hotels and other amenities, and he is taking a pragmatic view of the growth ahead.

"I can't decide who builds next to me or who doesn't, that's not my priority. I'll just keep growing with the town," said Gipson.

According to planning commission staff reports, the Village B2 plan proposes medium-density residential development at 3.5 to 7.99 dwelling units per acre, along with a 9.3-acre commercial zone at the northeast corner of Banning Lewis Parkway and Dublin Boulevard.

The plan also sets aside land for a school site and neighborhood parks.

The Village C plan, reviewed under the city's newer Unified Development Code, proposes a mix of medium-density residential and commercial development along Highway 24.

That plan includes the following:



two school sites

a future fire station parcel

four neighborhood parks totaling more than 16 acres

a 35-acre community park that would serve both Village B2 and Village C residents

Both projects are proposed by developer Oakwood Homes of Colorado Springs, a subsidiary of Clayton Properties Group II, Inc. The applicant for both projects is LAI Design Group, and the property is owned by Walt Colorado LLC.

Public comments submitted during the review process raised concerns about the following:



traffic

water availability

density

park space

school capacity

The developer provided written responses to those comments. City staff determined that neither project would overburden any of the following existing amenities:



streets

utilities

parks

schools

other public infrastructure

The Colorado Department of Transportation also weighed in, identifying outstanding issues related to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Highway 24.

City staff noted those issues must be resolved and access permits executed before final plat recordation for Village C can proceed.

The proposals now move to Colorado Springs City Council for final consideration. I am waiting for a response from Oakwood Homes to questions about a construction timeline or additional details about the project's future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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