Animals, music and community: the sights and sounds of the 121st El Paso County Fair

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Fair is back for its 121st year in Calhan, bringing together generations of competitors, performers and fairgoers rooted in a tradition that dates to 1905.

"It's our 121st year, and it's so deeply rooted in history," said a fair representative.

Fair Queen Caylee Andrew traced the event back to its origins.

"In 1905, when the fair was started, it was just a small gathering of people coming to show off their crops and what they grill," said Andrew.

The 4-H and FFA animal shows remain a cornerstone of that tradition.

"Our 4-H and FFA shows are what keeps those traditions alive," said Andrew.

For Colorado Springs resident Alexia Moore and her llama, Veco's Last Hurrah, this year marks the end of an era.

"It'll be our last show together, but it'll be a good one," said Moore.

Moore has been competing in 4-H shows since she was eight years old and showing llamas since she was nine.

"I've shown market goats, I've shown guinea pigs, but llamas have always been my favorite. I've been doing 4-H shows since I was eight, llamas since I was nine, so it's bittersweet, but it's nice to see the next generation to take over," said Moore.

That next generation is already making its mark. Fountain resident Arilynn Johnson is competing across several categories this year.

"I show alpacas, rabbits and guinea pigs, poultry, and I'm also showing dairy goats this year," said Johnson.

Johnson has her sights set on the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, where she hopes to compete with a breeding goat.

"I've made it there a few times," said Johnson.

Competing alongside Johnson is Ayla Williams, who lives in Peyton. Williams is showing a goat that was her market goat last year and has since become a breeding goat.

"This was my market goat last year, now she's a breeding goat because she had my market goats," said Williams.

Williams has a longer-term goal driving her participation.

"My goal is to raise money so I can buy a horse," said Williams.

Beyond the animal shows, the fairgrounds also feature vendors, games, rides and live music. Crystal Alexander is returning to the fair's stage for her fifth year as a performer. More than 20 years ago, her family relocated to the area from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

For Alexander, performing at the fair each year is a way to give back to the community that became her home.

"Having the opportunity to come out and enjoy my passion it's something we don't always get to do," said Alexander.

New this year, El Paso County is adding a drone show to the fairgrounds in honor of America 250, Colorado 150.



Watch a preview of the drone show below:

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