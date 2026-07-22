A sourdough boom? At-home bakers are finding success

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — At-home sourdough bakers are popping up across Colorado Springs' east side, and their loaves are flying off the shelves at local farmer's markets.

One of those vendors is Dustin Story, who runs Baked by Love. Story said the business grew out of a food pantry he started for his neighbors after SNAP benefits were cut during a government shutdown.

"In October, when SNAP benefits got cut off from the government shutdown, I started a food pantry for my neighbors," said Story.

Story said the pantry served 40 people daily at the height of the shutdown, with about 25 people a day still stopping in.

"Food insecurity is a very big deal. I grew up with it, so that explains my passion for it and helping the community not experience it the way I did as a child," said Story.

Baked by Love launched in April, in part to raise money for items in high demand at the pantry like toiletries, including feminine hygiene products, which Story said are among his biggest expenses.

"50% of our profits every month go back into the food pantry," said Story.

Even with half of the business's profits going back to the east side community, Story said Baked by Love is still breaking even. He said the sourdough market has grown quickly.

"It appears the market is quite saturated," said Story.

At the Banning Lewis Farmer's Market, another sourdough vendor said baking full time brought in enough income to allow her husband to semi-retire.

Despite talk of a saturated market, vendors said there is no competing, just selling.

"There's a huge market for handcrafted, minimal ingredient food," said Story.

"The most common theme I hear is, 'I can't believe there's 35 ingredients in the same thing at the store… and five in yours,'" said Story.

Even four-year-old Love Story has a favorite item in the Baked by Love lineup.

"I love the chocolate bread, because it's got chocolate and I love chocolate," said Love.

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