3 trees, 3 stones and 3 stories: Banning Lewis Ranch's Vista Park memorial honors children lost too soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A section of Banning Lewis Ranch's Vista Park now serves as more than a scenic overlook. It is a living memorial to three young people, Gian-Luc, Allie, and Nick, each taken before their time, and a gathering place for the families who loved them.

"Life can be difficult. We never want to forget our children," said Petra Verhoeven-Jordan.

Verhoeven-Jordan lost her son, Gian-Luc, at 12 years old.

He died after participating in what is known as "the choking game," a dangerous activity in which kids purposefully choke themselves or others to get a supposed "high" from lack of oxygen. The practice can be fatal and potentially brain-damaging.

"He loved life. He loved everything he did. He was wise beyond his age," said Verhoeven-Jordan.

"He always said to me, I need to pick a car that he'll buy when he becomes a professional soccer player. My hope is he would represent Germany," said Verhoeven-Jordan.

Gian-Luc spent five days in the hospital before his family made the decision to remove life support.

"He was five days fighting for his life at Memorial Hospital. On August 18, they pulled the plug," said Verhoeven-Jordan.

Gian-Luc's story is now memorialized alongside those of Allie Canedo and Nick Uberecken, both of whom were killed in accidents.

"Nick was probably the funniest person I've ever known. He loved to snowboard and skateboard. He loved Pikes Peak. If he couldn't see Pikes Peak, he'd have to go somewhere he could," said Debby Standard.

Nick was killed when a driver in an SUV turned left directly into the path of his bike.

"A driver in an SUV took a left hand turn directly into the path of Nick's bike. Nick couldn't avoid the collision and he was killed on impact," said Standard.

In their shared grief, the families of Nick, Gian-Luc, and Allie wanted to create a space paying tribute to their children. Allie's father, Rich, came up with an idea, and then acted on it.

Rich rode his bike cross-country, carrying tributes to all three children, pedaling 3,000 miles from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, to raise money for memorial benches at the park.

"Rich rides his bike cross country, he takes Nick and Gian-Luc with him as well as his daughter, Allie. He took a ride last fall from San Diego to St Augustine, Florida pedaling all 3,000 miles, to see if we could raise money to buy these benches," said Standard.

When Rich reached out to Banning Lewis Ranch, the developer offered to do even more than provide a place for the benches.

"Then he reached out to Banning Lewis and we thought it would be great to do a little more," said Banning Lewis representative Jeff Powles.

The families had originally hoped for benches bearing their children's names. What they received included trees, engraved stones and space for their children's stories.

"Yes, maybe benches with a name tag," said Verhoeven-Jordan.

For Standard, the memorial also carries a broader purpose.

"It's also important to me because it gives me an opportunity to promote motorcycle safety," said Standard.

More than a decade after losing their children, Standard and Verhoeven-Jordan say they are still working to draw awareness, urging drivers to pay closer attention to motorcycles on the road, and warning parents that children worldwide are still playing "the choking game."

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