"What about us?" : South Tejon Street businesses want in on Colorado Springs revitalization

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The city of Colorado Springs is nearly finished with a downtown revitalization project that began almost two years ago, bringing wider sidewalks, trees and benches to two blocks of Tejon Street.

But businesses farther south on Tejon Street are asking why they were left out — and I brought their question to the city.

Andy Schlesinger, co-owner of The Exchange restaurant on South Tejon Street, said the improvements have been concentrated in an area that already draws attention.

"The parades, the special events, everything happens on that side of Tejon, on that side of downtown," Schlesinger said.

Schlesinger said he is ready for his side of the street to receive similar investment.

"The brewery across the street from us, they've got no room. They've got like one table outside their door," Schlesinger said.

Wider sidewalks are not among his top priorities, but Schlesinger said a dedicated unloading zone would make a meaningful difference for his business.

"When we're getting things from smaller companies or we're having Instacart bring us 50 gallons of milk, if they try to park in the middle to unload their stuff, they'll get a ticket," Schlesinger said.

Richard Mulledy, public works director for the city of Colorado Springs, said that kind of fix is possible — and is something it has done before as part of the first revitalization project. Partly for safety reasons for drivers and to widen the sidewalks, but also to support businesses on those blocks.

"If the unloading and loading is kind of causing a problem in front of your business, we can identify the loading zone. Come to the public works and the parking enterprise, and we'll work with you to manage that right away," Mulledy said.

The city said it does not currently have the funding for another full revitalization project, but South Tejon Street is on its radar. A lot of the money made from parking meters goes towards projects like the revitalization. That and grants.

"Once we have enough money, we look to our partners and say, OK, where do you want to put it next?" Mulledy said.

Mulledy said the interest from South Tejon businesses is a sign the current project investment is working.

"When we make these investments, it has a real positive impact on business and that's good to know. And that's also why the other businesses are saying, hey, we'd really like to see that positive impact, you know, across from our front door," Mulledy said.

Schlesinger's second concern was the parades in the city not going past the El Paso County Courthouse. Mulledy said that can also be fixed as well.

“Parades and events that folks wanna have or if they want to get involved in the coordination of those parades and those events that also happens through the parking enterprise and some of the other internal departments with the city," Mulledy said, "If they reach out and they want to talk about how those routes get developed or how to expand or contract or adjust it, that's something that we can talk about and we're certainly willing to do it.”

Schlesinger said he is not expecting changes overnight, but with the current project nearing completion, he hopes South Tejon businesses will be next in line.

"I've heard this area used to be a really bad area once upon a time, but hello, it's not. It's a great area. So now help us continue that. Help us attract new people that don't know that we're here," Schlesinger said.

For other businesses like The Exchange who want to have their voices heard about the parade route or unloading zones, they can reach out to Parking Enterprises at Parking.Office@coloradosprings.gov.

And if there is any maintenance issues like dead trees, they can be reported via the GoCOS app, online at ColoradoSprings.gov/GoCOS or via phone during regular business hours to Public Works at (719) 385-5918.

KOAA News5