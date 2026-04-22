Volunteers clean up Austin Bluffs Open Space trails in Colorado Springs this Earth Day

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Volunteers in Colorado Springs are giving back today by cleaning up a widely used trail in the Austin Bluffs Open Space for Earth Day.

Many community members took a day off work to widen trails, add drainage for rain, and fix animals' natural habitats. The Rocky Mountain Field Institute provided all the supplies for the volunteers, who spent the day shoveling, moving rocks and dirt, and reseeding.

Hikers, bikers, and runners use the Rim Trail to enjoy Pulpit Rock and Pikes Peak in the distance. Volunteers said they are improving a trail they use regularly.

"My son, my dog, and I frequent all of these trail sites, and to be able to preserve them, fix the washed out areas to make sure that we are putting seed down to regrow everything means everything," volunteer Coreena Dones said.

She said her favorite part about the day was putting seeds in the ground. The rest of the group already has future goals to see their work.

"We all have plans to come back in about six months to see what grows from what we planted," Dones said.

Volunteers said they are just happy to be outside, enjoy the trail, and give back.

"I think the most rewarding thing that we can do in life is to give back to other people, and this really is a strong representation of that," Dones said.

Meeting new people connected by a love for the outdoors is an added bonus for the volunteers.

"They come from all different walks of lives and different careers, but we're having such a great time getting to know each other," volunteer Fatima Nunez said.

And some of the volunteers are coworkers, taking the day off together.

"I think a lot of us at our office are transplants, you know, we're from Iowa, Arizona, and Texas, so it's nice if we're living in a community to give back to the community," volunteer Hannah Sorensen said.

The Rocky Mountain Field Institute did something similar last year at Garden of the Gods. And their trail work is never ending. They have a cleanup again on May 2.

"These trails mean so much to folks. These are backyards for people. I'm here all the time and it's just one of those places where if you don't take care, you don't give a little love, get your hands in the dirt here, we don't want to see it deteriorate. We want to keep them really nice," Calla Balliett, community engagement coordinator for the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, said.

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