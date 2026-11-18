CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 250 University of Colorado Colorado Springs students visit Clyde's Cupboard, the school's on-campus food pantry, each week — and that number is growing. The pantry has seen a 30% increase in users this year.

A new partnership with Care and Share has expanded access to fresh produce and refrigerated items on campus; a new fridge and freezer now keep the pantry stocked with fruits, vegetables, yogurt, and more, all available to students free of charge.

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UCCS partners with Care and Share to fight food insecurity for college students

Kristen LaRoy, assistant dean of students and director of the care team and student support at UCCS, said the pantry is designed to ease the financial burden on students managing competing expenses.

"Although it can't cover an entire student's grocery bill, we can help offset those costs so that students can put money towards more groceries or they can put it towards other things that they might need for essential living," LaRoy said.

For Juan Camacho, who both works at and uses Clyde's Cupboard, the pantry is a consistent weekly resource.

"I like getting ramen noodles for lunch or just getting a nice beef stick between — just for a snack. And they also have my favorite food, pasta and pasta sauce, so it's great to just utilize every week," Camacho said.

The pantry proves especially critical during the most demanding stretches of the semester.

"It's really important during final seasons and midterms when students are cramming for sessions so they don't have time to go home and make a full meal," Camacho said.

Clyde's Cupboard started as a student project in 2014 and has grown steadily ever since. But before the new equipment arrived, access to fresh produce was limited, and demand routinely outpaced supply.

"Every other Friday we would have fresh food, starting at 1 p.m. There would be a line out the door, and we would usually run out of fresh food within 30 minutes to an hour," LaRoy said.

However, with the new resources, students don't have to worry about running late to pick up fresh food: they can just go to Clyde's Cupboard whenever they want.

"Now that we have fresh food items like lemons, celery, and melons, it's definitely increased people wanting to come here because there's yogurt now, there's more fresh food items that we don't have to wait every other week to get. I took a pineapple and two cantaloupes once because I was like, "Hh, my favorite!'" Camacho said.

Steven Williams of Care and Share said the organization's focus is expanding beyond K-12, with universities now entering the conversation.

"That's not where the story stops. The story continues as youth are trying to go to college," Williams said.

Williams said UCCS is now one of many colleges that Care and Share partners with.

"Adams State University in Alamosa, Pueblo Community College across both the southwestern corner of the state as well as in Pueblo," Williams said, "We're starting to explore what this really looks like because we're recognizing that student hunger is so prevalent when the cost of living continues to rise and knowing that these students are really focused on their academics. That's enough stress. We wanna make sure that they have nutrition so that they can focus on excelling and thriving in their academic situation."

Expanding to colleges is one goal, but the success of students isn't just up to those schools: the community can get involved by donating to Care and Share.

"We always tell our community that every $1 you donate, we can provide up to 2 pounds of food or two meals. And so we want to make sure that folks understand the power of supporting an organization that can really leverage those dollars and buy the truckload," Williams said. "Then we can source that food to our local community. So it looks like this, where it's exactly what they're needing to support their students and their staff."

Every week, LaRoy gets to check out Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to pick up a wide variety of groceries to bring back to the pantry.

But Care and Share isn't the only reason Cylde's Cupboard thrives. UCCS fights against CU Denver for a food fight every year. Last year, UCCS alone raised $41,500, which is a four-month supply of food for the university's food pantry.

“This goes back to Clyde's cupboard. Everything that is donated as a part of the CU Food Fight helps us keep food on the shelves and keeps our students well fed and nourished," said LaRoy.

Together, both colleges raised $90,740 to fight student hunger. UCCS' goal for this year is to raise more than $20,000.

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