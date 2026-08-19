UCCS Early Childhood Education Bootcamp helps aspiring child care providers navigate opening a center

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A year-old "bootcamp" at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs is helping aspiring child care providers navigate the complex process of opening a facility — and working to address a significant child care shortage in Southern Colorado.

According to Colorado Springs nonprofit Joint Initiatives, the Pikes Peak region has roughly 47,000 children under the age of 5, but only about 18,000 child care spots to serve them.

Ashley Lawless, faculty director at UCCS in the College of Education for inclusive early childhood education, knows firsthand how difficult it can be to open a child care center. She tried decades ago and says she struggled to find answers.

"I really struggled with figuring out rules and regulations. I really struggled with my taxes, how to file for my own personal business. There were all of these questions that I never could find answers for," Lawless said, "There was not enough support."

That experience inspired her to play a part in the ECE Bootcamp — the exact kind of resource she once wished existed.

"When I heard the number of how many children we have here in Southern Colorado that are not in high quality child care? Our children deserve the best that they can possibly have as far as child care providers and early childhood educators. So with that I was like, let's get it done," Lawless said.

The program organizes its resources into 10 modules and, with state regulations constantly changing, aims to provide participants with current information.

And instead of homework...

“You're not doing anything that is a hoop to jump through. The assignments are actual paperwork that you're compiling to then apply for your licensed childcare," said Lawless.

Sarah Long, UCCS assistant dean and director of student affairs for the College of Education, described the bootcamp as a resource hub for anyone looking to start a child care business.

"The most up to date resources that you might need," Long said.

All in one program.

"A one stop shop type of thing where people can go and start a child care center," Long said.

A program for people who are first starting out, who are in areas with little to no child care who want to step up, and military.

"We made sure that we customized our content for the Early Childhood Education Bootcamp to meet the needs of everyone in our community, especially our military families that are interested in opening up their own in-home childcare," Lawless said.

The goal is to ensure aspiring providers feel supported — not defeated — before they even open their doors.

"If we want to have child care facilities that are staying open, are able to help out in communities that really need it, you need to have people, the backbone, that are confident and excited to do what they do every day," I said.

"Yes, and that's what the ECE boot camp is helpful for. We are meeting our community's biggest need," Lawless said.

The Bootcamp also teaches people about grants the state offers to get started. The course is $199 and can be done for as long as the student needs. But, Long says there are ways to get the price down to make it more affordable and accessible for anyone who wants to open their own child care center.

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