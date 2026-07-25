Silver Key's next affordable senior housing site coming to Old North End

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new affordable senior housing development is coming to Colorado Springs' Old North End neighborhood, and more than 400 people are already on the interest list for just 49 units.

Silver Key, which operates two other affordable senior living apartments in Colorado Springs, has received funding to move forward on its third location. They also got plans approved by the planning commission. Construction is set to begin in February and is expected to take 16 to 18 months to complete.

Sue Blythe, who currently lives at Silver Key's apartments in southeast Colorado Springs, hopes to be one of the 49 residents who makes it in. Partly because she wants to ease other seniors into the process, but also, because of its location.

"I think this is a safe place to live, and I say that because I used to live in this area 28 years ago and it was safe then," Blythe said.

See KOAA News5' previous reporting on the approval for new housing development:

Silver Key receives approval for new affordable senior housing development

The location's walkability is a major draw for her. Nearby amenities include Tasty Freeze, a bank, her hair dresser of 28 years, and a dog groomer — all within walking distance.

"I like it mainly because of Tasty Freeze being across the street," Blythe said.

Public transit access is another big selling point.

"The bus will either go straight downtown to the main bus terminal and this exact same bus will take you all the way up to Chapel Hills Mall and let you off at either the library or Walmart. You can't beat that," Blythe said, "I would love to move here once they open it up."

Silver Key CEO Jason DeaBueno said the development will do more than provide housing. It is located in the vibrant neighborhood of the Old North End.

"Not just the residents, but for the community. I think what it's going to do is it's going to transform the way people connect in a community like Old North End," DeaBueno said.

Since the project was last reported on, Silver Key has secured funding and engaged with the local neighborhood organization.

"We've engaged the old North End network to be able to help give us support and guidance about how we can keep a nod to the history of the community," DeaBueno said.

Blythe said she is ready to wait as long as it takes.

"This has much more to do in the community and I like it. I like this area. I've lived in this area before and I would love to live here again," Blythe said.

KOAA News5