Roswell neighborhood buries time capsule to preserve history of one of Colorado Springs' historic communities

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Roswell neighborhood — once its own town for railroad and coal mine workers before being annexed into Colorado Springs in 1950 — is embracing its history with a time capsule buried by neighbors who want to preserve the community's stories for the future.

Quite a few of the homes in Roswell are over 100 years old. The time capsule project came together as neighbors gathered to honor the neighborhood's past and look ahead to its future.

Susan Alexander, who moved to Colorado a year ago, said she fell in love with Roswell's history and came up with the idea at a neighborhood meeting.

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"We got to know our neighbors better, and we were all coming up with ideas, and I just kind of threw it out there. I was like, kind of shyly, we're gonna do this time capsule," Alexander said.

The capsule includes a homemade Colorado sun catcher, a dinosaur toy from the Roswell neighborhood's party honoring the state's 150th birthday, and a collage tribute to the neighborhood.

"I had some cards that I'd saved from Karen [a neighbor]. She writes very nice thoughtful cards thanking people for things, and so I collaged her cards with some Roswell images on some wood that was left here in the barn," Alexander said.

Since moving in, Alexander said she has learned a great deal about the neighborhood just by talking with her neighbors.

"Only from just sitting and conversing with Sean I've learned about how that was a racetrack and all kinds of cool things about this neighborhood," Alexander said.

The sense of community she found there made her want to capture the moment.

"I feel so supported here already. Just like I moved in and there were friends," Alexander said.

After collecting items from neighbors, the group gathered to bury the capsule together. Alexander said they plan to dig it up in five years — to reminisce on memories from the past and look forward to the future.

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