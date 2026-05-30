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Pioneers Museum launches Culture Passport to commemorate Colorado 150 and America 250

How to download the passport and make the most out of the history of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region
The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, in collaboration with VisitCOS, has launched the new digital Culture Passport.
Pioneers Museum launches Culture Passport to commemorate America 250 and Colorado 150
culture passport
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CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Step back in time and see what Colorado Springs historical sites have to offer.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and VisitCOS are partnering on a culture passport ahead of the Colorado 150, America 250 celebration.

40 different museums, attractions, and events are highlighted on the passport. Some spots include the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Bear Creek Nature Center, and America's Mountain, Pikes Peak.

To successfully "stamp" the culture passport, people go to each location, learn about the history, and take a quick quiz about what they've learned.

To download the passport, watch the video down below.

How to create your Culture Passport for the Pioneers Museum

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