Pikes Peak Pride parade brings community together in downtown Colorado Springs

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Downtown Colorado Springs came alive with color as the Pikes Peak Pride parade made its way from Acacia Park to the Pioneers Museum along Tejon Street.

For those who attended, the parade was more than a celebration — it was a symbol of community.

"If you look around, we're shoulder to shoulder with strangers, but we're not strangers," attendee Emi Lewis said.

The energy along the route was hard to miss.

"So many people came out and they were just, you know, ra ra ra!" attendee Kristan Darka said.

For first-timers or those on the fence about attending, Darka had a message.

"I'd say if anybody is like afraid to come out and they don't know what the vibe is, like the vibe is great. Please come out and do it," Darka said.

Businesses, families, and organizations all walking in the parade to show their support. But Lewis said the Pikes Peak LGBTQ+ community has grown stronger in recent years and that Colorado Springs itself has changed.

"Colorado Springs is not what we used to be. We are fast becoming incredibly accepting and a really beautiful place to be queer," Lewis said.

Attendee Sarah Gilley said a painful moment in the community's history as a turning point.

"I think it has changed over the years and I think with the tragedy of Club Q, that really brought a lot of people closer together," Gilley said.

While the festival spans just 2 days, Lewis said the work of showing up for the community cannot stop when the parade and festival ends.

"This is my community and if we don't stick together, there are so many things happening right now that want to destroy what we've built, not happening, and I think today shows that," Lewis said.

KOAA News5