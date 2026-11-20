CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Every year, Tiana Dykes returns to the Club Q memorial — not only to grieve, but to remember.

The memorial serves as a safe place to honor the five victims of the Club Q shooting: Daniel Davis Aston, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance and Ashley Paugh.

Dykes comes back each year specifically to remember two of her close friends: Daniel and Derrick.

"Anytime I came into the bar, they were always super excited to see me. Daniel called me one of his babies. Always made me feel home," Dykes said.

Daniel, she says, had a rare ability to find the good in every situation.

WATCH: People remember and honor the five victims of the Club Q shooting at the memorial

Friend honors Club Q shooting victims at annual memorial

"He always saw the positive bright side of everything. I never knew how he did it. But he did and it was amazing," Dykes said.

Dykes said she also still does the little things that remind her of Daniel.

"To Daniel in specific, PBR is so gross. I don't know why that was ever your favorite beer. I drink it for you, but it's just so gross, and I still watch the clouds in honor of you. I still tell you all the shapes anytime I'm on a walk," Dykes said.

Derrick left an equally powerful mark, inspiring those around him through ambition and hard work.

"He was always kind of like an older brother figure, always just being a fun little character himself," Dykes said.

Dykes told me she had planned to be at Club Q the night of the shooting, but she had to work late and went home instead.

Then came the call that changed everything.

"I ended up getting a call from my other friend just being like, hey, there was a shooting at Club Q," Dykes said. "I just remember breaking down and asking like how is everybody else? Where is everybody else? Do we know?"

As the news spread, her two friends' names, along with three others, began making headlines.

"I didn't sleep at all that night. Going into the next day we started hearing news of who had passed, who was injured in the hospital. The memorials and the vigils got set up right after that and seeing everybody's pictures everywhere, it just like it didn't feel real that first like week," Dykes said.

Dykes calls the shooting a tragedy that never should have happened. But every year, she takes a moment to honor all of the victims, with Daniel and Derrick holding a special place in her heart.

"I just know that they're still looking down on me. I'm hopefully happy, hopefully proud of everything I've done," Dykes said.

David Zalubowski/AP Photographs of victims of a weekend mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub are on display at a memorial on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

But others also go to the memorial, even if they themselves did not know the victims. One woman, Patty Walker, said she remembers the first vigil following the shooting.

"It was really important to come together as a community and I think now it's not as raw, it's more like we've lived with this tragedy for four years. Now we don't ever want to forget and we want to continue to honor and we want to continue to build a world where something like this would never happen," said Walker.

She hopes people will never forget the five victims. Their stories are a part of Colorado Springs' history.

"There's still like incredible discrimination against the queer community and so we need to remember it and we need to keep it front and center because this safe world has not been built yet," Walker said.

Before the tragic shooting, people say Club Q was full of people who loved deeply and unapologetically.

"It truly became like a second home away from home. It just like I would talk to them about how my day went at work. I would talk to them about what I was doing in school, how I was worried about like graduation and stuff anything under the sun. I could talk to them like they were family, anybody in there, and so it just felt like a safe space for anybody to come in and talk about anything," Dykes said.

KOAA News5