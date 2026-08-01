People celebrate the Centennial State's 150th birthday at Pioneers Museum

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado turned 150 years old, and Colorado Springs residents showed up to celebrate!

The Pioneers Museum hosted a birthday party Saturday where community members gathered to mark the milestone with music, party hat decorating, and face painting to name a few.

For 8-year-old Huxley Martinez, the face painting was the clear highlight of the day.

"Face painting!" Martinez said.

But Martinez also had a bigger thought about what the day meant.

"When this world was first made, some of us weren't even alive and then now since we're alive we get to celebrate the birthday of it," Martinez said.

And when asked what he loves most about the Centennial state...

"I love it because of everything that I can do and everything that they made for us," Martinez said.

Shelly Abriss said Colorado's outdoors are what make the state special.

"This is a great place, especially if you're a nature lover. All the trails you could ever want to hike and bike and explore," Abriss said.

Abriss said she was also looking forward to digging into the history on display at the museum.

"The history of General Palmer and how things started here with the railroad system, it's pretty neat," Abriss said.

She came ready to celebrate and dig into the birthday cake and cupcakes.

"I'm hoping to find cake here soon and ice cream, and I got my party hat. Let's do this!" Abriss said.

For Norma Robinson, the day was about more than the state's birthday — it was about the community Colorado Springs has built over the years.

"It's fun to celebrate with others in the community," Robinson said.

She grew up in Denver and went out of state for college. But since returning to Colorado Springs 45 years ago, she says she doesn't plan to leave.

"I stay here because this is my community. I have lived here for a long time. It's great to be able to run into people that I know," Robinson said.

Robinson said she is looking ahead to what comes next for the historic city of Colorado Springs.

"I'm curious to come and and to be able to celebrate and look forward to many more good years for our city," Robinson said.

KOAA News5