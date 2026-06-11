Patty Jewett Golf Course saves 400,000 gallons of water nightly with irrigation system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Patty Jewett Golf Course is saving 400,000 gallons of water per night thanks to a year-old irrigation system that has also improved turf quality and the experience for golfers.

"The old systems we were using roughly 1.1 million gallons of water an evening," Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Division Manager Jarod Clayton said.

The new system has brought that figure down significantly.

"We're saving 400,000 gallons, which brings us down to about 800,000 gallons a night in the heat of the summer when we're applying the most water," Clayton said.

Clayton said he originally expected a 20% decrease in water usage, but the reality is a 40% decrease at the Patty Jewett Gold Course.

And the improvements have been noticed by golfers on the course.

"Everything is buried just perfectly and it really has improved the pace of play," golfer Teresa Santee said.

Clayton said the quality of the turf has also seen a measurable improvement.

"Areas that we've struggled with in the past that were predominantly weeds are now healthy, lush Kentucky bluegrass and our golfers couldn't be more thrilled in terms of playability," Clayton said.

Beyond bettering the course, the project also eliminated 25 acres of underutilized bluegrass.

"Which has also helped decrease our water footprint," Clayton said.

The system also proved valuable during a dry winter, allowing staff to hand water greens, tees, and fairways more efficiently.

For golfers like Santee, the environmental aspect of the system adds to its appeal.

"It's all reused and recycled water, so we're not really wasting water here, which is, I think, important for our community," Santee said.

Fellow golfer Peggy Koontz, who has been playing at the Patty Jewett Golf Course for over 20 years, said the results speak for themselves.

"With it being so dry, windy, and having the weather alerts for the red flag warnings that dries the grass out even more, but they've done a fabulous job of taking care of this course," Koontz said.

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