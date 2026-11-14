Nationwide ground stop at the COS airport sparks an unexpected friendship

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A ground stop at the airport left travelers frustrated, disappointed and anxious — but for two strangers at the Colorado Springs Airport, the delays became the start of an unexpected friendship.

I spent over four hours at the airport watching the full range of emotions play out in real time — frustration at first, then disappointment, and finally, hope — hope that travelers would still make it to their final destinations.

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Ground stop at the airport sparks an unexpected friendship

Richard Wielgus was shocked when he first heard the news. He was supposed to go to St. Petersburg.

"People in Florida called me and verified, or they told me that there was a — some kind of ground stop, and I go, 'What?'" Wielgus said.

Many travelers settled near their airline check-in counters, waiting to learn their fate. Wielgus said he was focused on staying calm.

"I try to be patient and understanding, and as long as I get there tonight — I don't want to sleep at the airport," Wielgus said.

For Clara Bonenfant, it was about holding on to hope despite the uncertainty. She found out about the ground stop before she even arrived at the airport.

"I still came in with a glimmer of hope," Bonenfant said.

But for others, each update to a flight's status felt like a blow. Cathy Stitt watched as her flight moved from "on time" to "delayed" to "canceled."

"I mean, this is heartbreaking. As long as I get there, you know what I mean, this has been … I'm devastated," Stitt said.

Even so, the ground stop couldn't stop strangers from connecting. I met Stitt and Bonenfant —two women who say the friendship they formed will last long beyond the ground stop.

Stitt had purchased VIP tickets to a music festival and was not giving up on getting there.

"I'll go anytime! I just need to be there!" Stitt said.

Bonenfant was hoping to make it to her best friend's wedding when she overheard Stitt during our interview and had to know more.

"So I was kind of like, 'What music festival are you going to? Like what were your plans that may or may not happen?'" Bonenfant said.

From there, the two got dinner together.

"We shared french fries," they said.

Bonenfant even offered to drive Stitt home, more than an hour away, not wanting her new friend to feel stranded.

"I don't want her to feel stuck here because who knows what's even going to happen tomorrow. Who knows if we'll get on a flight tonight? Who knows if we'll get on a flight tomorrow?" Bonenfant said.

Both women said what started as a rough night turned into something neither one was expecting.

"I think this has made the night way more fun. I wasn't expecting this at all," one of them said.

"Me neither," the other added.

Before I left the airport, the four of us took a photo to remember the rare ground stop and the memories made from an afternoon of uncertainty.

KOAA News5