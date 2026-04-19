Monument Valley Park bridge closes for seven months of renovations and upgrades starting on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 90-year-old Mesa Road and Cache La Poudre Street bridge connecting Colorado College to Monument Valley Park will close for seven months starting Monday.

The City of Colorado Springs said the renovations are necessary to make the bridge more accessible and safe. Upgrades include replacing the bridge deck, widening sidewalks, improving drainage, and adding lighting. The project is expected to be finished by the fall.

Until the bridge reopens, park access is limited to Glen Avenue at Uintah Street, west of Monument Creek. The city advises visitors to carpool, as parking will be limited on the east side of the creek.

The closure means pickleball players, runners, drivers and bicyclists will notice changes when visiting the park.

"I might have to run a little bit longer just depending on where it is, but it's alright. I'm out here to run miles anyways," Cody Crowther said.

Crowther goes over the bridge often on his daily runs and said the upcoming closure could make parking a bigger hassle. When the parking lot gets full, he, and others, will sometimes park across the bridge near Colorado College. They can then walk to the park from there.

"It might just be hard to find a parking spot around here, but there's a lot of street parking and it might just be a little bit of a longer walk or a little bit of a ride," Crowther said, "just have to think a little bit differently of all the other places to park around here."

When the city begins the rehabilitation project, all of the historic Art Deco features will be restored and preserved.

"I can see it affecting people who need to cross the bridge, who, who are walking or, you know, just trying to get home," Crowther said.

The City of Colorado Springs also advises Colorado College users to park east of the creek.

"Definitely understand the need for the improvement and you know, I'm sure most people will understand, but just have to think differently on where to park around here," Crowther said.

But for those who use the park daily whether it's to go on the playground, enjoy the demonstration garden, or play pickleball, the city said planning to park further away from the park should be top of mind for the seven months of construction.

"I just have to rethink where to park to get down here and go for a run or go fora ride or play kickball, pickleball," Crowther said.

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