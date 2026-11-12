CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Several Central Colorado Springs restaurants are honoring veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day with free food, discounts and special deals.

Slice 420 is giving free cheese slices to active military and veterans at all three of its locations.

Mash Mechanics Brewing is honoring those who have served with $5 pints.

At My Cellar Wine Bar, service members can enjoy free truffle fries and all-day happy hour.

Phantom Canyon Brewing is offering 10% off.

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub is rolling out 15% off food and a free pint.

The Melting Pot is giving 25% off for veterans and one guest.

WATCH: Local Colorado Springs restaurants honor veterans with free food and discounts

Local Colorado Springs restaurants honor veterans with free food and discounts

It also goes beyond Central Colorado Springs. Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings off of Interquest is giving a complimentary dine-in meal for up to $70. ViewHouse is also participating by offering 20% off dine-in purchases.

Sandy's Restaurant is giving back a day later. The day after Veterans Day, Nov.12, the restaurant is giving veterans and active-duty military a free bacon cheeseburger.

O'Leary's Pub is giving out free fries and burgers on Veterans Day. Plus, if a veteran has a picture of themselves during their time in service, the restaurant will hang it on their "Salute the Soldiers" wall.

My Cellar Wine Bar Co-owner Sheryl Medeiros said the military is deeply woven into the fabric of the city.

"We just feel very connected to the military community here," Sheryl Medeiros said.

She said she also has personal ties.

"Our son graduated from the Air Force Academy and then after he left we inherited three of his younger friends and we sponsored them and they became family. Our house was full of cadets all the time and let me tell you we just absolutely loved it. It became very personal and now we get to hear about them in pilot training or other jobs that they're in," Medeiros said.

For Medeiros, the deals go beyond discounts — they are a small but personal way to say thank you.

"We really thought that that personal connection, that welcome, was something special and just a super small way for us to say we just really appreciate you and your families," Medeiros said.

Medeiros said she hopes local businesses can offer something that feels more genuine than a typical transaction.

"We hope to offer here and what I know other small businesses in town really hope to offer is connection and a welcome that feels a little bit more personal," Medeiros said. "Colorado Springs is just such a military community and they are our neighbors, our friends, and our family."

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