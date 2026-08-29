Kids graduate from Colorado Springs entrepreneurship program and learn lifelong skills

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Kids in Colorado Springs spent two months learning entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and life skills through WHealthy Kids Club — and celebrated their hard work with a graduation ceremony at Acacia Park.

The program, run by nonprofit WHealthy Unlimited, teaches students business skills through a hands-on lemonade-making and selling experience.

Dominique Thompson, site director of WHealthy Unlimited, said the students put in real work to earn their certificates.

"They did two hard months from June to August of learning entrepreneur skills, how to make the lemonade. We've built the lemonade stand and so today they're gonna get their certificate of completion," Thompson said.

The program goes beyond business basics. Thompson said WHealthy Unlimited also focuses on emotional development and wellness.

"We're teaching them soft skills, how to emotionally regulate and handle those triggers that may come in school," Thompson said.

The organization primarily serves children of formerly incarcerated individuals and works to show young people that their circumstances do not define their future.

"We mostly work with the demographics of people who have been incarcerated and we're able to teach those kids some new skills and show them that whatever they did to get in trouble, that doesn't have to be their future today there's other options for them. Most people who work here are justice impacted and so we're able to show them like that doesn't have to be your trajectory," Thompson said.

WHealthy Unlimited also offers physical wellness programming, including grappling and yoga, after noticing kids in the area who needed a safe outlet. When someone buys a smoothie or lemonade from their drink bar, they get free access to the gym in the back of the establishment.

"We had a lot of kids fighting in the park who were just wanting to work some things out and then for us to avoid them getting in trouble and keeping it safe, we invited them here to the gym. The workouts really mean a lot to the kids. It's something that they may not see in school, but it's a different outlet and it's a different form of way of moving our bodies than our traditional gym classes," Thompson said.

At the downtown location, students sell the lemonade they make as part of the program. Coach James Spearman said graduation day was a moment he had been looking forward to. He is a student himself.

"I do it because I like to empower the youth of today and help kids in the community," Spearman said.

Spearman said the program teaches students practical skills they can carry with them.

"How to sell lemonade and how to do the math and stuff you need to run a business and stuff," Spearman said.

The bonds formed between students and coaches were on full display at graduation. 6 year-old Keelani Westfield said the experience left a lasting impression.

"I'm gonna remember math and I'm gonna remember Lily! I love all the coaches!" Westfield said.

Fellow student 8-year-old Jeremy Westfield said the program opened his eyes to what is possible.

"Sooner or later we can like open our own business," Jeremy Westfield said.

At the event, there were many booths and games to get the community to interact with one another. One big draw was the kids market.

29 young entrepreneurs set up tents in Acacia Park for kids market

The market had 29 kid entrepreneurs and business owners. They were selling things such as crocheted stuffed animals, cotton candy, and bag charms.

D11 students 11-year-old Riley Cadilla and 12-year-old Claire Roberts used this event as an opportunity to debut their bag charm stand. They also sold press on nails, clothes, and permanent friendship bracelets.

“We decided to do this because we thought it was like a cool idea to make your own charms for your bag and stuff," said Roberts.

"And just to interact with people," added Cadilla.

The next kids market in Colorado Springs is in late September.

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