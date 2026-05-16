Hope Springs Forth portraits showcase resilience and recovery

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two women who experienced homeless struggles are sharing their stories of personal growth through a photography project called Hope Springs Forth — a portrait series by Aaron Anderson featuring people with ties to Springs Rescue Mission.

Pam Luiten and Cynthia Connolly are among those featured in the collection, which was displayed downtown during the First Friday event this month.

Luiten, a grandmother, friend, and artist, lost everything after falling victim to a senior fraud scheme. She said she lost hundreds of thousands of dollars—her life savings.

"I was one of the ladies with a senior fraud online. My house, my car, I lost everything," Luiten said.

Connolly, a prayer warrior, grandmother, and neighbor, became homeless after traveling to help her daughter through a serious situation.

"At first it was really hard because you know, no place to live, no car, no phone, no money, no nothing. I had nothing but the clothes on my back," Connolly said.

Both women say they are still growing and learning more about themselves.

"I'm growing stronger each day," Connolly said.

For Connolly, one of the most meaningful takeaways from her journey has been finding her voice — and discovering new possibilities for herself. She tells News5 she used to be shy.

"I can talk to people in public now, I'm not afraid to stand up and talk behind a pulpit or stand up and present myself with other people," Connolly said. "I also found out too that I can do other things. I can be a florist. I could be a detective. I can do other things!"

She is very close with her daughter and said they share the same birth month, something that brings them close.

Luiten said the project has given her a new perspective on her own worth.

“I know I'm a helper, and that's why I am here and why I'm still alive and why people go, you're how old? Because I'm running around like a crazy person, you know, I'm always helping everybody else," she said.

Luiten is now able to have the retirement she deserves and has found comfort in the arts.

"It puts a little seed that can grow inside your brain that I am better than what I think I am," Luiten said.

Standing in front of her favorite portrait at the First Friday event, Luiten reflected on what the image means to her.

"Just the way the light hit, the way they had me, it's like I'm looking up and God is shining a light on me," Luiten said.

Both women said the experience of being part of the project has also given them the ability to help others who are going through similar struggles. They both were able to overcome the struggles through a program at Springs Rescue Mission.

"You're even helping other people who are worse than you are or what you thought you were," Luiten said, "For some reason hope does spring forth because you can see a change in them by you telling them your story."

Luiten said she hopes their stories offer encouragement to others who are still finding their way.

"I'll say to people look at where you are now. You're not on the street. You've got a place to sleep," Luiten said.

KOAA News5