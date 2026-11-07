Honoring local heroes and service members during the Veterans Day Parade

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Vanessa Renaud had a simple but powerful way to show her husband of 44 years just how much he means to her.

She surprised George Renaud, a retired Army veteran who served more than 20 years, by having a flag placed in his honor as part of Salute from the Springs — a community tribute featuring 1,111 flags displayed in downtown Colorado Springs to honor those who have served.

"I wanted to acknowledge my soldier. He's done so much for the country. He served over 20 years. A lot of times the soldiers forget that their spouses also see them in amazement, and I see him in amazement," Vanessa Renaud said.

The gesture caught George off guard.

"Yes, I was very surprised. It was very touching, not knowing what she had done for me," George Renaud said.

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Honoring local heroes and service members during the Veteran's Day Parade

George joined the military at age 22, compelled by what he witnessed during the Vietnam War.

"I wanted to serve my country. I felt like I needed to help," George said.

His service took him around the world to Italy, Haiti, and Germany. Vanessa said his ability to speak French and Creole proved invaluable during his deployments.

"He started out at Berlin as a translator for the French commando there. He also was sent to Haiti to help with the soldiers over there as well, to translate," Vanessa said.

During his time in Italy, he had an unfortunate accident.

"They went into Iraq in 1992 when the Desert Storm started. Unfortunately, they lost three of their soldiers at that time, and it was devastating, "Vanessa said. "What brought us to Fort Carson was he did a night jump into Sardinia, and with it being a night jump, they give them instructions when you jump out of the plane, look for chem lights. And he told me that when he jumped out, all he saw was chem lights, so when he came down, he actually hit a rock. His legs snapped in half. He was injured."

That accident brought George to Colorado Springs.

George retired at Fort Carson in 1997. Now, he gets to watch the next generation of service members walk down Tejon Street for the Veterans Day Parade.

For Vanessa, the parade is more than an event: it is a reminder to every service member, young or old, that their sacrifices are seen and valued.

"It's always a good opportunity to let these young men and women and old men and women know that they are appreciated. Sometimes even if you live in a military town, you feel you don't feel appreciated. But I have to say that Colorado Springs does admire and appreciate their military; they really do," Vanessa said.

The couple says the community's show of gratitude deeply resonates with them. And Vanessa's heart will always be with her husband.

"He is my hero. He's my best friend," Vanessa said.

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