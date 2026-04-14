Homeowners purchase rain barrels to save gardens and money following a dry winter season

Following a dry winter, homeowners are turning to rain barrels to collect spring showers and protect their gardens from potential drought conditions and water restrictions.

Since the beginning of March, the Fountain Creek Watershed District has sold 180 rain barrels to residents.

"Most of the concern is driven by the obvious drought and dry conditions following the winter season, but there's a lot of concern moving forward about not only the cost of the water that's coming from utilities, but also any limitations of the water coming from utilities as well that could potentially and rightfully so be established to ensure that everyone's getting the water that they need," Mary Wilson said.

Wilson is the outreach coordinator for the Fountain Creek Watershed District. She said rain barrels save money and help pollinators.

"They're here already because it's warmer and they think they should be here. So watering and taking care of our native plants to promote our pollinator health is going to be of increasing importance as well," Wilson said.

She says there are a few misconceptions about rain barrels. One being that they are illegal in Colorado and two, if it's dry, what is the purpose of a rain barrel?

“It's dry, it's not raining. Why would I even bother collecting water if there's no water to begin with? Well, rain events, even isolated, seemingly smaller rain events, can make a really big impact in the future,” Wilson said.

Wilson said even one rain event can be extremely beneficial and can collect over a hundred gallons of water.

"A singular storm with an average maybe 1500 to 2000 square foot roof can generate over a couple 100 gallons of water at a time, so you can harness up to almost 100 gallons of that and save it for future use," said Wilson.

Homeowner Ruth Melendez said her biggest concern this spring and summer is her garden. During previous water restrictions, she did not invest in a rain barrel.

"I remember the last time we had water restrictions and my yard and many of my bushes and flowers died, right, because I just couldn't give them the water that they needed," Ruth Melendez said.

This time, she is ready to use a rain barrel to keep her plants growing, even if the weather does not cooperate.

"It seems to me like an investment that you would make that would pay for itself eventually with, you know, free water, right?" Melendez said, "I'm just trying to find extra water for them. I keep them alive."

She says she is excited to set up her rain barrel and is crossing her fingers for rain this upcoming Spring.

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