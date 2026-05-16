Hey Neighbor nonprofit brings 150 community tables to Colorado Springs to celebrate state's 150th

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two neighbors named Matt — who had lived on the same block for more than 20 years — met for the first time Saturday at a block party in Middle Shooks Run. By the end of the afternoon, they had exchanged numbers and were already talking about borrowing tools and sharing craft beer.

That kind of connection is exactly what nonprofit Hey Neighbor is hoping to spark this summer with its 150 Tables Across COS initiative. This gathering being the first of many to come.

"There's a lot of people in our neighborhood that we see frequently but don't know," Heather Briggs, Program Operations Manager with Hey Neighbor, said.

The effort pays homage to Colorado's 150th anniversary.

"We just thought a great way to celebrate that would be to encourage a bunch of people to meet their neighbors and gather people around the table, have shared conversations, share a meal, get to know each other, make connections, build relationships so we can strengthen our communities," Briggs said.

Organizers say tables like this one will pop up across Colorado Springs throughout the summer, and anyone who spots one is encouraged to join. It can be anything from a breakfast potluck to a Summer garden party to an evening cocktail hour.

Mat Pace, one of the two neighbors who met at the event, said getting out of your comfort zone is worth it.

"It's nice to get out of your bubble," Pace said.

Matthew Schniper agreed, noting that the format makes it easier to approach people.

"It's a little bit weird in today's world. Walk up and knock on doors, right? Like you feel like you're, you know, soliciting or something and no one wants to be like bothered at home, but when you set this kind of safe space for it, everyone can come out and hang out," Schniper said.

The two Matts wasted no time putting that to the test.

"I decided to talk to Mat because his goat patch hat, and I like craft beer and he likes craft beer. Now we're craft beer bros," Schniper said.

"You can now go get craft beer!"

"Yes, we could do that. We don't even have to leave the neighborhood. We could just bring each other beer."

The conversation quickly turned to neighborly favors.

"I'm already going to borrow tools," Pace said.

"We've talked about it... Not really, but he probably would loan me tools."

"I would, I would, yes."

"I feel comfortable to ask for tools now."

"I'd give you a crescent ridge."

"I'd probably bring it back if he loaned me a tool. I would probably return it at this point," Schniper laughed.

Even the youngest attendees were getting into the spirit of things. 6 year old Opal Arnold summed up why meeting new people matters.

"I will always want to have a new friend," Arnold said.

She also had thoughts on the refreshments, which she said is her favorite part of the gathering.

"I like to eat the doughnuts and fruit," Arnold said.

Pace and Schniper said the experience left them with a simple message for their neighbors.

"Put some roots down on your own block and do that with your neighbors," Schniper said.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not the house that makes the neighborhood. It's the people in the neighborhood that make it," Pace said.

You can register your own table here and help Hey Neighbors' goal of 150 tables all across Colorado Springs by October.

KOAA News5