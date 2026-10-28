'Get out and vote' : A party at the polls brings together neighbors ahead of election day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs nonprofit turned election day excitement into a block party, bringing neighbors together to vote early, make community connections, and talk issues ahead of the upcoming election.

Hey Neighbor, a local nonprofit, hosted a "Party at the Polls" event Tuesday night as part of its 150 Tables Across COS initiative — a campaign aimed at connecting neighbors across Colorado Springs. The event gave residents a chance to read up on voter tips, learn about ballot initiatives, and meet the people living around them.

Watch KOAA's coverage of the 150 Tables Across COS initiative:

Nonprofit brings 150 community tables to Colorado Springs to celebrate state's 150th

"A lot of us wouldn't be where we are today without voting. It's just important and Democrat, Republican, you can vote for anybody that you want. What's in your soul, integrity," Barbara Downs said.

Downs has lived near Downtown Colorado Springs for more than 30 years. She has not missed an election.

The upcoming election has been a powerful conversation starter, and for many attendees, it was a reminder of why civic participation matters.

"There's a lot of valid issues that are going on, and people really need to learn about what's going on, what they want to do, what they don't want to do, and people who complain about the situations, well get out and vote and make a difference," Frank Cordova said.

Cordova is Colorado Springs-born and raised. He said the event isn't limited to talking about candidates or what is happening nationwide or in the Capitol. It also offered tips for voters who hadn't yet turned in their ballots, and speakers used the moment to urge residents to engage with local issues.

Downs pointed to the rapid growth of El Paso County as a reason voters need to stay informed and involved.

"I've seen a lot of growth. A lot of it is not in the right direction," Downs said.

She said she cares about infill and potholes.

Hey Neighbor made the event welcoming to the whole family — kids were invited to try out an unofficial voting booth of their own.

Kelly Bull of Hey Neighbor said the event was built around the simple idea that voting shouldn't be done alone.

"Oftentimes voting can really feel like a solo task. You're in the voting booth by yourself or you're at the kitchen table filling out the ballot, and this event is really meant to flip that on its head, and that democracy is not a solo sport. It is a community activity," Bull said.

Voters said the event's real value was the chance to talk openly with their neighbors.

"There are great people here and know a lot about the city and you just need to go in and ask them, pick their brains about it, and they'll give you honest answers," Cordova said.

And no matter where attendees stood, the message is the same.

"If you don't like what's what's going on, come out and vote," Cordova said.

Downs kept it simple.

"Vote. Get out and vote," Downs said.

KOAA News5