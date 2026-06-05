Free summer concert series kicks off at Acacia Park Bandshell every Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A free concert series is bringing live music to the Acacia Park Bandshell in Downtown Colorado Springs, with performances scheduled Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

The series traces back to a Facebook post made last August by Greg Wochos, guitarist for local band Chronic Funk Disorder. You can view that Facebook post below:

Wochos said the idea came to him during visits to the park with his daughters.

"I would take my girls down here in the summertime to play on the jungle gym and the splash pad and while they're playing I would always look at the Bandshell just thinking how cool it would be if my band could come down here and play," said Wochos.

The response to his post exceeded expectations.

"There was a lot of bands saying, yeah, we think this is a fantastic idea and the post just went viral and the rest is here we are," said Wochos.

The Facebook post grew into a lineup of 17 local musicians, with Chronic Funk Disorder kicking off the all-summer event.

Sara Vaas, owner of Dizzy Charlie's Music and Events, said the momentum from musicians helped bring organizations on board to expand the series beyond a single weekly night.

"Musicians really spearheaded this and the organizations then came on board and said let's make this happen. Not just on the weekends, not just once a month, but couple of times a week," said Vaas.

The series spreads throughout the city. On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., people can watch local musicians in Old Colorado City.

Wochos said the series is about more than music.

"We're just really excited to bring the community together, get some family down here, get some kids playing, and play some free live music," said Wochos.

Ron Lovato was the first person to arrive at the opening night performance. He said the series is something the community has needed for a long time.

"I just love music. I love these live shows. I've been coming to them here in town for years, and first night here in a long time, had to be here," said Lovato.

He goes to the ones in Old Colorado City and says he can now make the ones in Acacia Park a part of his rotation.

Ultimately for Wochos, being the first band to take the Bandshell stage for the series is meaningful.

"We love this park, you know, my kids love this park and you know to be the first to do it, you know, we're just very thankful," said Wochos.

His daughters, Kennedy, Isla, and Ava say they are proud of him and this accomplishment.

"The hope is that the city makes their permitting process simpler, so anybody can put on their play whether it's theater or live spoken word or comedy or dance or music, whatever it is, we're really hoping to bring awareness to what could be," said Vaas.

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