Fatal crashes in Colorado Springs are up significantly from this time last year

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs are on the rise. Colorado Springs police say 28 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year, compared to 18 at this point last year. Seven of those deaths involved pedestrians.

Madeline Holt-Bourland, owner of Mad Dash LLC, spends more time on Colorado Springs roads than most. She delivers food, picks up laundry, and supplies ingredients to more than 50 businesses across the city — 6 days a week.

"I'm on the road for about 12, sometimes longer hours," Holt-Bourland said.

She said the rising number of traffic deaths is alarming, but not surprising given what she sees on the road every day.

"I've definitely had quite a few people like riding right on my tail and I have to stop abruptly and they get super close to my car, so lots of close calls for sure," Holt-Bourland said, "you just have to be alert."

The dangers do not stop when she steps out of her vehicle. Holt-Bourland said she stays vigilant as a pedestrian, too.

"You really have to watch where you're walking and double check because sometimes people just don't see you like they're looking at their phone or the sun's glaring in their eyes or something, so you gotta be careful," Holt-Bourland said.

As a delivery driver, finding a safe place to park is an added challenge — particularly downtown, where loading and unloading zones are limited.

"Of course delivery drivers don't want to have to pay like 25% to stay in a spot for like maybe 5 minutes. It can be a little dangerous crossing in like the middle of the road," Holt-Bourland said.



Watch News5's story about Mad Dash LLC, a local alternative to delivery apps:

Mad Dash offers Colorado Springs a local alternative to delivery apps

Holt-Bourland said traffic has grown noticeably worse since she moved to Colorado Springs 5 years ago.

"It has been a bit more congested," Holt-Bourland said.

Her advice to fellow drivers is straightforward.

"Give yourself about 5 minutes extra to get out the door, I feel like we can all just kind of drive with more patience and um it'll be a bit safer for everyone," Holt-Bourland said.

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