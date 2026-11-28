CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 90% of street-level businesses downtown are locally owned, and for small business owners, Small Business Saturday is their time to shine.

For Erica Dunford, owner of Easy's Records and Vintage, the day is about more than just revenue: it's about connection.

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Downtown shop owners on why Small Business Saturday is their biggest day

"Today is all about the people," Dunford said.

Small Business Saturday draws both loyal, returning customers and new faces through the door, giving local shops the opportunity to grow their base.

"It is really our time to really lean into not only new businesses but any business that you just really love," Dunford said.

Dunford says the organic foot traffic the day generates downtown is what makes it uniquely valuable for her shop.

"People are coming out. They're pouring out to pour into their city and the small businesses and entrepreneurs that are out here. So being in the line of fire of that — so they'll just wander right in and find us — is huge," Dunford said.

The benefits of shopping locally extend beyond supporting a neighbor's livelihood. Beatrice Solo, owner of Novis Mortem (and Alice Cooper's favorite curiosity store), says choosing a local storefront over an online retailer can also reduce your environmental impact.

"Your carbon footprint is small if you shop local, like you don't get things shipped; you don't have a bunch of trash that comes in. I mean, if you think about sometimes you get boxes for a 1 by 1 inch item, and it's in like an 8 by 10 box," Solo said.

Solo also said supporting local businesses gives back to the community.

"Most of my — our fellow business owners — actually live downtown too, so you support your community, they will spend their money back in our community," Solo said.

According to the Downtown Partnership, Downtown generates 6.7 times more sales tax revenue per acre than the citywide average. And research comparing independent businesses and national chains found that every $100 spent at a locally owned business generates approximately $68 in local economic activity, compared with $43 at a chain.

As the holiday season gets underway, Dunford had a simple message for shoppers.

"Make sure that you are supporting those businesses that you love and keeping them not only afloat but thriving," Dunford said.

KOAA News5