Downtown restaurant passports draw new customers, boost sales at Colorado Springs businesses

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Downtown Partnership's restaurant passports are bringing new customers — and new revenue — to downtown Colorado Springs businesses.

The free program invites participants to visit a list of downtown restaurants and spend money on food and drink. Two themed passport events have already taken place: Weenies & 'Tinis in 2025 and Tacos & Tequila in May.

A survey following both events found that 69% of participants visited a restaurant for the first time because of the passport.

Eric Brenner, owner of Red Gravy, said his restaurant has been open for more than 10 years and still draws first-time visitors through the program.

"It's a way to get people out of their usual haunts and into new places," Brenner said, "We've been here now about 10 years or a little over 10 years, and we're still amazed that people are like, oh yeah, we've been meaning to come. Like we've heard about your place."

Meredith Klube, co-owner and general manager of The Brit Pub, said many of those first-time visitors came back following stamping their restaurant passport.

"There was a couple of groups of people that came in and then they came in like the next week, 'we wanted try your Sunday roast. We wanted to try something else we saw on the regular menu'," Klube said.

She even said people would take advantage of the two week time frame.

"We had at least one couple come back and have the taco and tequila special again. They loved it so much," Klube said.

She said this event is a big deal. The Brit Pub opened in October. Getting the word out is still top of mind.

The numbers back up what restaurant owners are seeing at the door. The Weenies & 'Tinis passport last year brought 591 (out of 792 downloaded) passport participants to downtown businesses, generating over $23,000 in spending. The more recent Tacos & Tequila event drew 339 (out of 455 downloaded) passport users.

"We were able to generate about $13,000 of additional revenue for restaurants during a two week time frame," Kelsee Swenn of the Downtown Partnership said.

Swenn, the marketing manager for the Downtown Partnership, said showcasing culinary talent was part of the original concept, but the timing was also intentional.

"To help drive traffic to restaurants during what's traditionally a slower time of year for them," Swenn said.

A survey Swenn hosted came back with customers saying they wanted the limited time menu items to be offered for a longer period of time. Chefs responded to a separate survey saying they enjoyed having creative freedom. They also said they liked getting to know other business owners and chefs from more downtown restaurants.

For Brenner, the passport program is about more than individual restaurant sales.

"The passports are just a great way for us to collaborate as chefs, as businesses. Our goal is just to get people downtown. Like we really don't care where you go, just come downtown," Brenner said.

Bringing people downtown and making it feel more like a neighborhood.

The next food passport event is scheduled August 14 through August 31. It is another Weenies & 'Tinis event, featuring ten restaurants including Red Gravy and The Brit Pub.

The passport is available to download on August 3 through this link. If you try a new spot during the event, let us know!

KOAA News5