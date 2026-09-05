Downtown Colorado Springs launches Sidewalk Soiree to drive foot traffic in September

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 10 downtown Colorado Springs businesses are taking part in a new street pop-up series called the Sidewalk Soiree every Saturday this September, with sales, activities, and pop-ups aimed at drawing more shoppers to local retailers.

The event kicked off today, targeting a time of year that can be slow for brick-and-mortar stores.

Peri Bolts, co-owner of Eclectic Co., said September presents a familiar challenge for retailers.

"The weather is still great, a great time to be shopping, but retail tends to hit this little bit of lull," Bolts said.

With the holiday season still weeks away, Bolts said the dip in foot traffic is something downtown businesses work to get ahead of.

The Sidewalk Soiree is the Downtown Partnership's direct response to shifting consumer attention.

The Sidewalk Soirée is an evolution of Downtown’s traditional September Sidewalk Sales. We broadened the concept this year because not every business wants to hold a sale. They can bring merchandise outside, but they can also host a pop-up, activity, demonstration, or another experience that invites people to stop and engage. The Downtown Partnership

"Shopping is not top of mind during September so we have to change that," Bolts said.

The Downtown Partnership reports that downtown restaurants and retail businesses brought in $198.5 million in sales from January through June this year — up nearly 10% from the same period last year.

And looking specifically at retail, the Downtown Partnership says reported gross sales were up approximately 11% year-to-date.

Karen Standridge, an artist at Gallery 113, said the visibility created by sidewalk activations can make a lasting impression on locals.

"The locals will know and see things out on the sidewalk and they'll remember, oh yeah, downtown's a great place," Standridge said.

To make participation easier, the Downtown Partnership secured a blanket permit allowing businesses to use the sidewalk every Saturday in September — removing a logistical barrier for shop owners.

The idea is to create more activity at street level and give people a reason to wander. We want someone to come Downtown for one thing and leave having discovered three more. The Downtown Partnership

"We've got enough on our plates anyway, so anything that can reduce the red tape is great," Bolts said.

For Bolts, the event is also about reminding shoppers of the human side of local retail.

"You're supporting a real human, a real local human being, so just hoping people will kind of change their habits and shop local first," Bolts said.

Standridge echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how much downtown businesses rely on people simply showing up.

"Many of these businesses depend on foot traffic, people walking by, people looking in the window saying, oh, I hadn't seen that before, so come downtown," Standridge said.

KOAA News5