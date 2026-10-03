CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Neighbors in the Papeton community are coming together to transform the grounds of Edison Elementary School, installing garden beds designed to fight local food insecurity and teach students about growing fresh produce — all made possible by a last-minute $5,000 grant from Sprouts.

Watch Liv Wood's report in the video player below:

Community rallies around Edison Elementary with garden bed build

The original plan was modest: install just two garden beds each year. But after PTA Vice President and garden manager Sarah Hernandez applied for the grant at the last minute, the entire vision became a reality at once.

"Thank God we did because we were able to get the full $5,000 and so we're here with 10 extra garden beds to do the whole full garden that we planned," Hernandez said.

As a Title One school, Edison Elementary faces unique challenges in securing funding.

"It's free and reduced lunch, poverty level, and so we do everything that we can to support our families and our community," said Edison Elementary School principal Robin Moore.

But for Hernandez, the garden was never just about the money — it was about meeting a deeper need in the community.

"We wanted to find a way to help feed the community because there were a few months where there was food insecurity and a lot of people hitting up food pantries. So we just wanted to make sure that, like, we could grow fresh produce so that they'd have healthy food," Hernandez said.

The garden also doubles as an outdoor classroom, where students are learning how ecosystems support each other.

"We also taught the kids about how having flowers in a garden is good, that actually helps bring beneficial insects and also keep away the insects that want to eat all of the fruits and vegetable," Hernandez said.

One of the students learning about gardening and plants is Hernandez's son.

"We were a little late getting planting season started last spring, but we're gonna be running and going on the 3rd grade class; that's where Sarah's son was in 3rd grade last year," Moore said. "It's kind of their project, and now that they're 4th graders, this will kind of be their legacy project until they leave, so that's exciting for them."

When the supplies arrived and the work began, the community showed up — no questions asked.

"It's just nice actually seeing everybody helping, and it's really cool seeing that there's more community than we thought," Hernandez said.

Moore said the response was no surprise.

"I really believe when we do need something, and we put the word out, people do respond here because they believe in our school, they believe in our kids, they love our teachers," Moore said.

The outpouring of support left the project's organizer overwhelmed with emotion.

"It is truly amazing, and it kind of makes me wanna cry a little bit because I didn't expect as many people to show up," Hernandez said.

The school is always looking for donations and help from the community. Hernandez said she is now hoping to get a fence installed to finish the project.

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