CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An abandoned home on East La Salle Street is raising health and safety concerns among neighbors who say little has been done to address the problem.

After I made a post on Nextdoor asking for community feedback and story ideas, one woman responded with concerns about the abandoned house at 410 E. La Salle St.

"Zero has happened. It is clearly a health risk," a neighbor said.

She was not the only one with concerns. Others who responded also called the property an eyesore and a health hazard. Community members say homeless people have broken into the home and camped both inside the structure and in the yard. Residents also report seeing garbage piled up on the property.

WATCH: Community members reach out to News5 about an abandoned house they call a "health risk"

I reached out to the city for answers. The city's code enforcement manager, Thomas Wasinger, says Neighborhood Services has an active code enforcement case on the property. He says the city has executed a warrant to clean up the property, secured the structure, and assessed fees against the owner.

However, Wasinger says the city has received limited cooperation from the property owner.

We'll continue to follow this story and report on any developments.

KOAA News5