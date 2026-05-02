Colorado Springs woman launches local delivery service Mad Dash to cut costs for businesses and customers

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs woman turned a Facebook post into a thriving local delivery business — and the businesses she serves say it could not have come at a better time.

Madeline Holt-Bourland, owner of Mad Dash LLC, makes her rounds across the city — from Asian markets to bulk food stores — picking up and delivering ingredients so her clients can focus on what they do best.

"If they don't have something, then I'm more than happy to go check other places, see if I can grab whatever item," Holt-Bourland said.

Before launching Mad Dash, Holt-Bourland worked as a DoorDash driver. She had concerns and wanted to create a local alternative.

"I just saw how much DoorDash kind of took off the top from both the Dashers and the companies, so I just wanted to provide an option locally to people that didn't want to go that route," Holt-Bourland said.

She put a post on Facebook to gauge interest — and the response surprised her. Over 50 comments and 100 likes in a day.

"It kind of took off from there. I've literally been busy every single day since I made that post," Holt-Bourland said.

She has a 0% commission model. She originally charged businesses and clients $1.00 a mile, but with gas prices rising, she increased the price to $1.25. A change that she said her clients, like Japanese restaurant Hayato, didn't mind.

The business has been a relief for clients like Melvin Davila, owner of Hayato. Before Mad Dash, Davila would send a staff member out to pick up groceries when supplies ran low.

"As an owner it takes like a huge relief out of me and also like having just somebody like wandering around, we wanna make sure everybody's safe and in our space," Davila said.

With rising gas prices, Davila said having a local, affordable delivery option has made a real difference — especially compared to app-based services.

"You're getting like 3 heads of lettuce or something and you need it in a pinch and if Madeline is around she could just jump in. Everything's priced fairly well," said Davila, "If you get it on DoorDash or something like you'll be paying like triple the amount for 3 heads of lettuce, so it's kind of crazy," Davila said.

He uses the app for to go orders, but said he isn't making much of a profit, if any.

Davila said sourcing challenges have added another layer of difficulty for his restaurant. With a majority of his products coming from Japan, global supply issues have hit his business hard.

"Since 90% of our products are from Japan, we've been getting hurt pretty hard with the like the status of the world, so, I know you saw the mushrooms we buy are pretty hard to get. Fortunately we have some here," Davila said.

Mad Dash has now become a regular part of Davila's weekly routine, with Holt-Bourland's name on his standing order list.

"The prices are great as a business owner. It helps us, helps us out a lot with our food costs, so I recommend a lot of other people to try Mad Dash out," Davila said.

Holt-Bourland said the loyalty she has built with her clients keeps her motivated.

"People are very generous and willing to go the extra mile for someone that they know is going to get the job done quickly and responsibly," Holt-Bourland said.

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