Colorado Springs rugby community honors boy who never stopped smiling with annual Ethan Cup

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Teams gathered at John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs for the annual Ethan Cup, a touch rugby tournament honoring Ethan Ciccolini, who died four years ago from a rare genetic condition.

Ethan's father, Andrew Ciccolini, is a member of the Colorado Springs Grizzlies Rugby club. He said the team organized the first Ethan Cup just weeks after his son's death.

"My son Ethan, who passed away 4 years ago from a rare genetic condition," Ciccolini said.

It was a surprise, but one that he said meant the world.

"Out of nowhere they scheduled the first Ethan Cup in April of 2022, maybe a few weeks after he passed away, and it was the first moment of just like true joy we had had in quite a while," Ciccolini said.

The event brings people together, but also serves as a way to raise money for Children's Hospital Colorado. The theme this year was superheroes.

"I think there's two meanings behind it. One, every year I pick a theme that would be associated with his age, so he's about 6 years old. So to me I imagine he'd love superheroes right now," said Ciccolini, "And then this year it has even extra special meaning because to me the people that work at Children's Hospital are superheroes. They're real superheroes. The care they provide for kids and for families and just the way they take care of people, they're just truly superheroes and so we're honoring them today."

Ethan spent much of his life receiving care at Children's Hospital, but his father said his spirit never wavered.

"Unfortunately, we spent about half of his life in the ICU at Children's Hospital, but the kid never stopped smiling. He was just the happiest kid and he inspired me and our family and everybody that's ever met him," Ciccolini said.

Thomas Parry, president of the Colorado Springs Grizzlies Rugby club, said the event is growing. He said he hopes next year will bring in 16 teams versus the 12 who signed up Saturday.

"We're trying to grow it and expand it into a really big event so we can continue Ethan's legacy and keep that smile going," Parry said.

Four years later, Ciccolini said the support from his teammates has never stopped.

"You can see just by looking at how many people are here, we're not just here for me or Ethan, we're here for each other, and that's what rugby is all about," Ciccolini said.

A girls rugby team also participated in this year's event. The players are close in age to how old Ethan would have been today. Ciccolini said he knows exactly how his son would have fit in.

"If Ethan was still here he'd be playing his 2nd year of rugby and he'd definitely be a scrum-half. He was a scrappy little kid, so I know exactly what position he'd be playing," Ciccolini said.

For the younger players, the day was about more than rugby.

"It's just awesome to be with other people and to learn how to do rugby with the coaches and other kids," Maddyn Davis, a member of the girls rugby team, said.

"Working together and caring for each other," Ellianna Rae Williams, also a member of the girls rugby team, said.

Ciccolini said the tournament captures something bigger than the sport itself.

"It's not just about the game, it's about the people," Ciccolini said.

KOAA News5