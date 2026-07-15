Colorado Springs marijuana tax funds proposed for South Nevada security upgrades

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Since recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado Springs last year, the city has collected $1.8 million from a special retail marijuana sales tax dedicated to public safety and mental health programs.

Now, the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority is asking City Council to direct $450,000 of that money toward security improvements in the South Nevada Corridor.

Paris Crepe, a restaurant at Tejon and Mill Street, sits in what a city report calls an "offense hotspot" — an area identified through a city survey tracking where the most calls for service originate on South Nevada and the surrounding area.

Sa'Id Hafsaoui and his parents own Paris Crepe.

He said crime near his business is an occasional concern.

"There have been like some issues in the past… There are some things that happened around here recently," Hafsaoui said.

Hafsaoui said the neighborhood's safety can vary dramatically depending on location.

He said he sees less homeless where his business is located versus on South Nevada.

"This area can drastically change like where you are and how safe it is because just down the street it is more prominent for homeless people and it doesn't feel like as safe an area as here," Hafsaoui said.

The Urban Renewal Authority's proposal targets public safety hot spots including Dorchester Park, the I-25 and Tejon/Nevada complex, and the South Nevada Corridor. The plan includes unarmed security guards and drones to survey the area.

The proposal would cost more than the $458,000 the Urban Renewal Authority is asking for. According to the proposal, Fidelis Security would provide six unarmed guards a week. The guards would work three shifts that would overlap. The estimated price is nearly $670,000 yearly.

Drones would cost an estimated $87,600 annually.

For Hafsaoui, approval of the proposal could mean more customers and potentially draw new businesses to fill vacant buildings nearby.

"I do hope that increased security will make people more comfortable and allow them to feel like they can come down here," Hafsaoui said.

The proposal is awaiting City Council approval.

In the work session on Monday, Jariah Walker, Executive Director, Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority said the main goal of this investment is to develop the South Nevada Corridor and bring more businesses in.

It is a goal that Hafsaoui hopes for as well. He said it ultimately comes down to customers feeling safe around his business and the other businesses in the area.

"If increased security will make the customers of Paris Crepe feel more comfortable and make them feel safer, then it is something I'm rooting for," Hafsaoui said.

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