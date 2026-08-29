Colorado Springs food hall businesses rally behind menstrual advocate helping women in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Businesses inside a Downtown Colorado Springs food hall are joining forces with a local woman on a mission to provide sustainable period products to women in need, both internationally and close to home.

Tajia Lagomarsino, a menstrual advocate for nonprofit Divine Drops, has been sending sustainable period products to women in Kotobabi, her community in Ghana.

"This year I'm taking care of them and bringing them some period products," Lagomarsino said.

When she approached businesses at COATI food hall to ask for their support, the response caught her off guard.

"Oh I could cry… It just meant the world to me just to know that people... Life is hard, so not everyone gets a chance to get up and go to a different country and go and help other people so the fact that I can be that outlet for others who wanna help means everything to me," Lagomarsino said.

Lagomarsino is also working to expand her efforts closer to home in Colorado Springs.

"I donated to Mobile Clothes, the nonprofit. They get clothes out to the community, to families in need, so I was able to donate there," Lagomarsino said, "Now it's just looking for more people to work with and what other nonprofits can I get to out here?"

She said she is still looking for those nonprofits and organizations.

Among the products she distributes are reusable period pads, period underwear, and menstrual cups.

Melvin Davila, owner of Hayato Ramen, said supporting the cause felt like the right thing to do.

"I feel like a lot of people should really like help each other out. We should be more giving. We have access as business owners to help out everybody," Davila said.

He said the work Lagomarsino is doing is needed, not only in Ghana, but also in Colorado Springs.

"These girls need feminine products. They don't have access like we do over here to it, so shout out to the people that are doing great things. If you can reach out to Tajia, you know, reach out, give her a small little donation," Davila said, "I know we're doing our part."

Fatima Concepcion, owner of BrewCha Tea Lounge, even expanded her hours to take part in the fundraising effort. She said she usually closes at 6:00 pm, but extended hours to 8:00 pm.

Proceeds from a cup of matcha and a bowl of ramen are going toward the period products Lagomarsino distributes.

"Tonight is the night. They're supporting me, you guys supporting me now I'm give it back," Concepcion said.

Concepcion said the event carried a deeper meaning for her.

"I can't underestimate the woman power, once we come together," she said,

Lagomarsino said she plans to keep pushing forward.

"My heart is to help others. That's why I'm here and I'm gonna continue to work hard so I can do right for others," Lagomarsino said.

KOAA News5