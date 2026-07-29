Colorado Springs dispensary tax dollars funding south Nevada corridor security contract

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council has approved a $700,000 security contract for the south Nevada corridor, with $450,000 of that funding coming from the city's 5% retail marijuana special sales tax.

Some businesses on South Tejon will receive increased security under the contract — including at least one that contributes directly to the tax funding it.

Cannabis Depot, located in what a city report describes as an "offense hotspot," is among the businesses expected to benefit from the added security presence.

"We could always use more security. Both the homeless around here would feel more safe in that regard, along with our neighbors, and I think that'd be great for the area," General Manager Matt Reinders said.

Shanna Nance, a manager at Cannabis Depot, said the arrangement represents a direct return on the tax dollars the business generates.

"We're getting that return on that investment. We're going to be contributing to that and then getting that back as a service, so not only does that provide safety for our customers, for our employees, for our building, but for our neighborhood as well," Nance said.

Watch our KOAA's previous reporting on the proposal presented to City Council:

Colorado Springs marijuana tax funds proposed for South Nevada security upgrades

The dispensary serves hundreds of customers daily, including people experiencing homelessness.

"We understand who they are and we get their backstory of why they're here," Nance said.

Reinders said the safety of all customers — including those who are homeless — is a priority.

"We hope that they are safe just along with all of our customers that shop here as well," Reinders said.

Both Nance and Reinders said they have witnessed the mental health struggles of homeless individuals firsthand and believe those challenges are at the root of safety concerns in the area.

"Having more resources for mental health would actually improve the safety over here a lot because I believe that's the bigger part of what the safety issues are around here," Reinders said.

When I asked Nance whether future investments should target mental health services, she said the issue extends beyond security.

"I think that that is something that is unspoken. It's definitely a community-wide issue, and I feel that if we all are a part of that problem, then we can all be a part of that solution as well," Nance said.

The ballot measure passed by voters allows the special sales tax revenue to be used for public safety, mental health programs, and PTSD programs for veterans.

Nance said she hopes increased investment will ultimately change the perception of the south Nevada corridor as a whole.

"There's a lot that we can do as a community together as a whole to come in and help combat this," Nance said, "And really work within the city here, to revitalize this whole entire area so that all of our businesses thrive just like the north part of Tejon."

City Council is scheduled to hold a second reading and vote in August. The original vote was 7 to 2.

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