Colorado Springs City Council approves over nearly $400,000 to go towards parks and safety in budget session

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council approved nearly $400,000 in funding for COS parks during its 2027 budget markup session on Thursday, including three positions and more than $100,000 in additional improvements — a move backed by survey data showing a majority of residents don't feel safe in city parks.

The approvals came after council member David Leinweber made a case for dedicating resources to park safety.

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Colorado Springs City Council approves park safety funding in budget session

"When we have a survey that was done, and 51% of our citizens don't think our parks are safe, that's not a very good number," David Leinweber said.

Lighting and accessibility shortfalls, concerns about the unhoused population, and bathroom closures across the city are some concerns. Residents like Miguel Tully say those problems have been building for years.

"I've been going to these parks with my son for the last five years, and they've pretty much always been closed. It's been a problem we've had for quite a while now that I've noticed, especially around town," Tully said.

Leinweber acknowledged that potholes and road maintenance remain high priorities for the city, but argued public safety inside parks deserves an equal, if not higher spot on that list.

"Public safety with our citizens is number one, and it should be number one in our park systems," Leinweber said.

He shared the creation of a strategic safety position within the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department — a role that was not originally included in the proposed budget — to serve as a dedicated point person for a wide range of park safety concerns.

"They want to have a welcoming park strategy to address design, lighting, crossing, ranger enforcement coordination, visibility, sanitation, restrooms, behavioral issues, unhoused issues, user conflicts, life safety partnerships with police, fire, public works, and human services. They actually don't have a position for that. They don't actually have someone within their budget who would be the person," Leinweber said.

To illustrate the difference a dedicated role can make, Leinweber pointed to the downtown Clean & Safe pilot program as a proven model.

"I think you have to point to some of the successes that there's a point person who is responsible," Leinweber said.

In the first 11 months of the Clean & Safe program, 2,580 incidents were addressed, and only 2% of those required a response from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Dean Strain, an ambassador for the program, described the kind of community-focused work it involves.

"We roam the downtown. We have free maps that we offer to people. We can give them directions. We pick up trash and also just interact with the homeless people, try to get them resources, help out any way we can that way," Strain said.

City Council approved two new positions — one at $106,000 and one at $90,000 annually — along with a $25,000 graffiti removal machine, and $75,000 designated for restroom safety improvements and other park initiatives. Leinweber had initially proposed a single strategic safety role carrying a salary of $143,000 per year.

On the graffiti machine, Leinweber said the investment addresses more than aesthetics.

"I think (it's) important for a number of factors — just really kind of making again our parks clean and safe," Leinweber said.

The parks department will retain flexibility in how it allocates the approved funding, whether by establishing a new safety role or pursuing other strategies to keep parks clean and safe. The ideas coming from City Council members are suggestions, but ultimately the department can decide how to use the money.

Those ideas include $30,000 for a new spray area at Deerfield Hills Community Center, following the closure of the Meadows Park Community Center.

Leinweber said the investment gives something back to that neighborhood.

"That outdoor spray area has got a few issues, and they need to be addressed. And so this is kind of, in my mind, was to give a little bit back to that community," Leinweber said.

The full 2027 budget is scheduled for a final council vote in late November.

The Thursday markup session video stream can be found here.

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