Colorado Springs artist invites the public to draw on portraits of political figures in interactive series

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs artist is turning portraits of political figures into interactive canvases, inviting the public to pick up a marker and add their own words and drawings directly onto the artwork.

Nathan Travis has been working on his series, "Left to Write" since February. The series pairs contrasting public figures side by side — and lets viewers respond to them through art.

"You have two totally different sides of the story all at the same time and I wanted to see if I could get that to come out through art and the only way to do it would be to actually let them put it on the direct piece of artwork," Travis said.

The series includes ten portraits.



ICE agents and monks

Charlie Kirk and Greta Thunberg

Jeffrey Epstein and Mother Teresa

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama

Elon Musk and Nikola Tesla



The series began with portraits of ICE agents on one side and monks walking for peace on the other.

"I did those around February and that was still going on at that time. I was really trying to make it about what's happening in our time as we speak," Travis said.

Portraits on display during the most recently include Greta Thunberg on one side and Charlie Kirk on the other. Both faces are now covered with phrases and drawings left by people who encountered them during First Friday events in downtown Colorado Springs.

Justin Hicks wrote on the Greta Thunberg portrait. He said he immediately stopped to look at the pieces of art when walking down the street.

"There's no question how people are feeling, and it comes because of two people that we can lay those feelings upon and so that's kind of the most poignant part of this art," Hicks said.

Shawn McFarlin, who also viewed the portraits, said the project captures something real about the current political climate.

"This kind of shows kind of like how different parties view each other and like what is divisive amongst one group and what's divisive amongst another group," McFarlin said.

Travis said the news cycle drives his decisions about who to sketch next, though it moves quickly.

"News moves so fast and like through Instagram, you'll see something happen and then it's gone two or three days later," Travis said.

He is now working on his final two portraits: Elon Musk and Nikola Tesla. Travis said Musk was not his original choice for the series. He initially considered a local figure.

"I honestly thought about these two people when the CEO of our Colorado Springs utilities got his crazy $150,000 raise, and it to me was mind blowing. But I didn't think people would really recognize who he was just based off of his portrait," Travis said.

Travis said the timing of the series has added to its impact.

"It is working out to be an interesting time to have them put out right when the primaries are going on," Travis said.

The project has also shaped how Travis thinks about his own work. But he said he might go back to painting landscapes instead of continuing political based artwork.

"It's helped me think a lot about art," Travis said.

"Left to Write" will be showcased at the Auric Gallery July 3 through the 30th.

KOAA News5