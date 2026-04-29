Central Springs nonprofit provides resources and housing for formerly incarcerated men

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A church turned apartment complex in Central Springs is providing housing and essential life skills to formerly incarcerated men as they transition back into society.

Ithaka Housing, a local nonprofit organization, offers resources and operates 42 rental units, ten properties, across the city to help men rebuild their lives after prison.

“Once you bring in stability of housing, then it's really a matter of teaching people to not just live for that day, but for the next week and the month, the next month and the year and planning ahead,” Clint Knox, executive director of Ithaka Housing, said.

The program teaches participants how to save money, build resumes, and apply for jobs. They also provide information about other resources around Colorado Springs. But Knox said that securing housing is often the most difficult part of the process.

“It can be very difficult to find a quality place that will rent to incarcerated people, so we will reserve one of our apartments for our graduates if they can't find another place to rent to,” Knox said.

And because they own ten rental properties, they have the ability to make rent prices below the market value. And rent to people whose history might be deceiving.

“We are able to take those chances where other, other individuals and other entities aren't able to,” Knox said.

For James Womack, a bright blue house with a white picket fence provided a fresh start following 15 years of incarceration. He lived in the program's housing for two years and is now paying rent on his own while working successfully as a powder coater.

“So I had to readjust. Basically relearn a lot of things which I am still learning today,” Womack said.

After being in prison for over a decade, he said things look a little different. But it has given him the chance to start over.

“It is a good thing, because now I can explore more and there’s a lot about the city I didn’t know now that I’m relearning so I feel like a tourist again,” Womack said.

Womack said the transition took time and required overcoming major misconceptions about whether formerly incarcerated individuals can change.

“'Rehabilitation’s not real. That some cannot be rehabilitated' and a lot of us have and are. There are opportunities for us who are wanting to continue to get rehabilitated with some programs as this,” Womack said.

He is continuing to pursue his goals and keep growing his savings account. A skill he learned through the program. And he isn't alone.

Saving is also the primary goal for Carlos Garza, who is only four days into the Ithaka Housing program. He was homeless for nine years and was recently released from prison in April this year. He has a long list of plans now that he is in the program.

“To get up off my feet, make money, find a job, and get out of homelessness,” Garza said.

The program serves as the first of many steps for men making the transition from prison to everyday life with a positive attitude.

“We have to put our best foot forward and given the chance, we can show who we really are not who we used to be,” Womack said.

KOAA News5