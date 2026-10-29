Central Springs celebrates Halloween with haunted houses, trunk or treat, and more — find out what's happening

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Halloween is almost here, and Central Springs has plenty of ways to get into the spooky spirit.

From haunted houses to trunk or treats and outdoor movies, Halloween happenings are popping up all around the area.

Jesse Clark, co-owner of HellScream Haunted House, says it is one of the most exciting — and hectic — times of year.

HellScream has become such a fixture in the community that at least one neighbor measures October by the sounds coming from inside.

"There's actually one neighbor that comes by and says they can't fall asleep at night in October unless they're hearing the screams. I think that's kind of strange, but hey, to each their own," Clark said.

For anyone in search of a scare, Clark says you won't have to go far to find one.

"If you're looking for a haunted house, you don't really need to go far because they're right here ready for you," Clark said.

And if one haunted house isn't enough, there is a second location on East Bijou Street called the Fear Complex Haunted House.

To find the schedule and tickets for both of those, click here.

But if for those who would rather treats over tricks, there are many other events in Central Springs.

In Papeton, neighbors are hosting a trunk or treat at Edison Elementary on Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In Middle Shooks Run, people can meet their neighbors and watch an outdoor movie on Cedar Street on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Downtown there will be quite a few frights and delights. On Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. there will be a Halloween Party at Lolley's Ice Cream.

That night, or even on Halloween, people can watch Edward Scissorhands together at the Pikes Peak Center at 7:30 p.m. The tickets for that can be found here.

On Friday and Saturday, people can also go out on the town for Terror On Tejon. The bar crawl is a part of Halloween celebrations and gives people access to multiple bars along Tejon Street.

The Pioneer's Museum is hosting a "Halloween History Detectives" adventure for families. People can pick up a history detectives passport at the front desk and learn some fun facts. There will be animals and artifacts, creepy-crawl crafts, and a prize at the end. The event goes on from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. To register, click here.

There are many other events all across Colorado Springs, but these are just a few in the Central Springs area.

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