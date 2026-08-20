Central Springs auto shop owner braces for more costs if US-Canada tariff deal falls through

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs auto repair shop owner says he is already feeling the financial pressure of tariffs on Canadian-made car parts — and is bracing for more if a pending trade deal between the United States and Canada falls through.

Craig Porrett, owner of Color Zone Collision, says certain parts sourced from Canada are essential and cannot simply be swapped out for cheaper or American-made alternatives.

"There's not another source really to source out a part from a major dealership, and if that's what's available, then you gotta pay the price," Porrett said.

Porrett says he has already seen significant price increases on some parts.

"I've seen increases in headlights from $800 all the way up to 1500 bucks just because of tariff pricing," Porrett said.

And when customers question the cost of repairs?

"Why is this so much money, for some headlights and a bumper or whatever? I have to explain to them that, hey, this is the way it is nowadays," Porrett said.

He says absorbing those costs is not an option if brands aren't transparent about added tariffs.

"I can't just put that on a customer's car and say, hey, this is $300 more because of tariff pricing," Porrett said.

Plans are in the works for a trade agreement between the two countries. Steven Pittz, chair of the UCCS Political Science Department, says the tariffs are part of a broader negotiating strategy by the Trump administration.

"They're a tool that they use to start deal-making, to start negotiating, and to speed things up and to bring people to the table. So, it's tough to say right now what's gonna stick, what's not gonna stick. But there's no doubt that it's a pretty big slap to Canada," Pittz said.

Pittz says the tariffs could also strain the relationship between the two allied nations.

"The Canadian Prime Minister has already talked about looking to Europe, looking to Asia, trying to make sure they diversify, diversify their trading partners, because now there's a lower trust relationship with the United States," Pittz said.

Until a deal is confirmed, Porrett says he has no choice but to adapt.

"You don't have a choice and you got to do what you got to do to fix the car to get it right," Porrett said.

A deal between the United States and Canada has to be finalized by midnight on Friday.

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